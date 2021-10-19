Stefan Bajic has high expectations for his future

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on Mathieu Debuchy

In a long interview published on Goal, Stefan Bajic (19), presented from an early age as the successor of Stéphane Ruffier in the goals of ASSE, spoke in particular about his start to the season, the competition with Etienne Green and his Goals. But also its future.

“We all want to play in big clubs”

“We all want to play in big clubs, big matches or big competitions but to think in this way is not good, he entrusted. I believe in thinking of the objective as a process and not as a result. My goal is to reach my maximum potential. But where is this going to take me, I don’t know. What interests me is not the finality but the next step and targeting the points to work on, coming back to the points that are good to make them very good, to continually raise your level of play and reach my maximum. And if this level allows me to play the Champions League or maybe one day a World Cup, so much the better. But if I can’t, too bad. From the moment I have done the maximum, I will be at peace with myself. »Ambitious, the winner of the Gambardella …



