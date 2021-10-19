Stellantis strengthens its transformation with a new battery plant in the United States

While analysts are still awaiting Carlos Tavares’ strategic plan, Stellantis continues to structure the transition of its industrial tool to the electric car. The automotive group announced Monday in a press release the construction, in partnership with LG Energy solution, of a factory for the production of cells and battery modules in the United States.

This production unit will have an annual capacity of 40 GWh and should be operational by the first quarter of 2024, details the memorandum of understanding. Work will begin in the second quarter of 2022. The transaction has yet to be finalized.

Objective: 40% of electric car sales in the USA

“The batteries produced in the new plant will be delivered to Stellantis assembly sites in the United States, Canada and Mexico for installation on next-generation electric cars, plug-in hybrids or 100% electric, which will be sold by the various brands of Stellantis “, the statement continued.

The joint venture must help Stellantis to achieve the objective of a share of “more than 40%” of electrified vehicles in sales made in the United States “by 2030”. The two groups have signed a memorandum of understanding and the transaction has yet to be finalized.

The € 30 billion electrification plan announced in early July testifies to a major offensive to electrify the group, but has not changed the nature of Stellantis’ industrial model.

Regulatory tightening in Europe with increasingly stringent standards (Euro7, CO2 reduction targets, end of heat engines, etc.) promotes the explosion of electromobility, and in its wake, the emergence of a new industrial model carried by Tesla. Stellantis must therefore position itself on these new industrial models, as Volkswagen did at the start of the year. On the one hand, the internalization of all the upstream and downstream businesses (the Tesla model), and on the other, and that of ecosystems, like Renault, which is increasing its partnerships.

A dynamic market

LG energy solution and Stellantis have been working together since 2014 on vehicle range electrification projects. It was the time of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to supply batteries to the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, the industry’s first electrified minivan.

Stellantis, the world’s fourth largest manufacturer, is well established in the North American market. When presenting its half-year results last August, the motorist reported strong growth in sales of Ram pickups and hybrid Jeeps. In this market, the group announces a record margin of 16.1%. Spectacular results in a context of semiconductor shortage, which has slowed down its production.





The group is counting on the transformation of its premium brands towards the electric motor, with an ambitious schedule. Lancia will thus become 100% electric in 2026 worldwide and Alfa Romeo in 2027 in its main markets (Europe, North America, China).

The company announced in August that it would add 11 100% electric vehicles to its range over the next 24 months, for a total of 22 vehicles by this deadline. According to the group’s projections, Stellantis will market 55 electrified cars in Europe and the United States before 2025.

Already other factories planned

During the General Meeting of Stellantis shareholders, Carlos Tavares indicated that after the gigafactory in Douvrin (northern France) and Kaiserslautern (Germany), two other sites, particularly in North America, should be built. This first announcement will be intended to participate in the supply of batteries necessary to electrify its range, Stellantis anticipating a demand of 130 GWh in 2025 and 250 GWh in 2030.