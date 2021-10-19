Stéphane Ruffier will meet AS Saint-Etienne in front of the Prud’hommes in February 2022

New episode in the conflict between Stéphane Ruffier and AS Saint-Etienne. According to AFP, the former international goalkeeper, dismissed at the start of the year by the current twentieth of L1, will find his former club before the Labor Council next February. Following the failure of the conciliation hearing organized last month, to which the player did not attend, a new hearing was set for February 7, 2022 by the Saint-Etienne labor court seized by Stéphane Ruffier , who is contesting his dismissal for serious misconduct last January.

The 35-year-old former Basque goalkeeper, who stopped his professional football career to work as an educator for young goalkeepers at Aviron Bayonnais FC (National 3), is demanding compensation of “several million euros“to his former employer, according to the Saint-Etienne club. AS Saint-Etienne also qualifies as”inaccurate and exaggerated“, the figure of 5 million euros mentioned by certain newspapers, and”disputes in principle and amount the claims of Stéphane Ruffier“.

Beyond his salary remaining due until the end of his contract, which ran until June 2021, the player notably highlights as a consequence of his dismissal for misconduct a “loss of chance for his professional career” and one “moral damage“Says a source familiar with the matter. Stéphane Ruffier wore the colors of Saint-Etienne for nine years before his sporting situation deteriorated in the Forez following the arrival of Claude Puel.

Put aside for several months from the professional group, he had been laid off twice: the first time in July 2020 for “act of insubordination”, a delay in training that he had contested, then four months later for leaving an individual workout prematurely. His contract with the Greens was officially terminated on January 4. Stéphane Ruffier is, to date, the goalkeeper who has played the most with the Greens in Ligue 1 (383 matches), ahead of the legendary Ivan Curkovic.

