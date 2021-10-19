Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange – Wednesday, October 20, 2021

(AOF) – crossroads

The large distribution group will publish (after market close) its turnover for the third quarter.

Eiffage

APRR, the Eiffage group’s motorway management and operation subsidiary, recorded revenue excluding construction of € 797.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 10.3% over one year and 8.5% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The network also recorded a total traffic of 7.697 billion kilometers traveled, up 9.2% over one year and 6.3% over two years.

Kering

Kering’s revenue increased 12.2% on a comparable basis in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 to 4.19 billion euros, and by 10% compared to the same period of 2019. Its main one brand, Gucci, recorded organic growth of 3.8% to 2.18 billion euros in the third quarter on year. The group explains that it is experiencing a quarter of transition between collections. The Aria collection has been gradually arriving in stores since the end of September.

Pierre & Vacances

“The resumption of activity, observed when the sites reopened in the third quarter of the financial year, accelerated during the summer period”, underlines Pierre & Vacances on the occasion of the presentation of its turnover. of the fourth trimester. The group thus posted growth in tourism activities of 17.3% compared to the same quarter of the previous year to 551.6 million euros, and of 2.2% compared to summer 2019.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

The Franco-German supplier of equipment and services for the biopharmaceutical industry will publish its third quarter results.

Sidetrade





Sidetrade achieved a turnover in the third quarter of 2021 of 8.2 million euros, an increase of 13%. Sidetrade recorded a very strong increase in new SaaS order intake, which will generate additional revenue from subscriptions on an annual basis (Annual Recurring Revenue: ARR) of 0.95 million against 0.78 million in the third quarter of 2020, i.e. 22% increase. The total value of these new subscription contracts over their initial firm commitment periods (excluding renewal) represents an amount of 2.42 million.

Soitec Silicon

The semiconductor materials specialist will publish its sales for the first half of the year.

Theranexus

Theranexus’ available cash at September 30, 2021 stood at 12.5 million euros compared to 13.5 million euros at June 30, 2021. The cash level is relatively stable and provides the biopharmaceutical company with the neurological diseases, according to its objectives, financial visibility greater than 18 months. It should also benefit, over the second half of 2021, from the 2020 Research Tax Credit (CIR) for an amount of 1 million euros as well as funding from Bpifrance to the tune of 1 million euros as part of the Neurolead project. .

Vinci

Vinci published third quarter 2021 revenue of 13.2 billion euros, up 8% year-on-year and 1% over two years. Over 9 months, it stands at 35.845 billion euros, up 16.5% over one year, and 2.8% compared to the same period in 2019. Concessions grew by 14.1% over one year to 5.153 billion euros (including 4.154 billion for Vinci Autoroutes, + 17.8%), Vinci Energies grew by 13.4% to 10.868 billion euros, and Vinci Construction grew by 17.7% to 19.247 billion euros.

Voltalia

The renewable energy producer will publish (after market close) its turnover for the third quarter.