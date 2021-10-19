Student creates first iPhone with USB-C port, dismantles Apple’s argument that it can’t be done

“Here it is, the first iPhone with a USB-C charging port is born, explains Ken Pillonel on his YouTube video. It doesn’t look like much, but it changes everything! “ Indeed, it does not seem like much, but no one had managed to do it before. And this is a blow to the fact that the devices of the American giant are designed to work only with chargers of the brand. Cannot connect universal chargers to it. Impossible, until Ken Pillonel, a robotics student at the École Polytechnique de Lausanne, sets out and takes up the challenge. It was in May, and five months later, he just published his results.

Several videos show the steps to make this universal port. On the other hand, handling is not within the reach of everyone and requires a 3D printer, flexible printed circuits, the integration of chips in cables. But the point is, all of this clearly goes beyond the realm of technology. Because for years, the European Union has tried in vain to bend Apple to force it, like other phone manufacturers, to switch to the universal charger, to what is called the USB-C port, which the The firm refused, going so far as to change its types of chargers almost every time a new phone was put on the market. Or how to force consumers to use new accessories, and therefore throw away old ones, which have become unusable.





What the invention of Ken Pillonel brings is therefore a big blow to the brand’s argument, which notably asserts that its models would be too thin to have universal chargers. Modification is therefore possible, “and desirable “, explains the Swiss student to the newspaper The weather. “But I don’t think it can become a reality, he continues, because Apple earns a commission on every accessory sold. “ In other words, going universal would mean losing income, which is difficult to imagine for a multinational. Whatever, Ken Pillonel has still put his entire process, step by step, online for free, and while Apple presented Monday, January 18 with great fanfare its novelties for 2022, his invention was also talking about it. in the specialized press. A small pebble in Goliath’s shoe.