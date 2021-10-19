Stunning Salma Hayek with daughter Valentina (14): duo’s rare red carpet appearance

Big monsters and super powers are on the program. The new movie from Marvel Studios, The Eternals, released in France on November 3, 2021. But a few lucky ones had the opportunity to discover Chloé Zhao’s feature film long before us, in preview, in the city of Los Angeles. Angelina Jolie, one of the film’s headliners, took advantage of this moment to treat herself to a family outing, away from Brad Pitt, with Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne and Knox, 13. Only Pax, the youngest of the clan, was missing for many mysterious reasons.

Angelina Jolie was not the only one to have come with her family. Salma Hayek, who plays the role of Ajak in The Eternals, trod the red carpet with her only 14-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault. Married to François-Henri Pinault since February 2009, the 55-year-old actress first decided to end her career by giving life. A choice on which she has since returned … for our greatest pleasure.





The Eternals tells the epic adventure of a group of protective heroes who return to Earth to face the Deviants, abominable creatures that have disappeared since the dawn of time … or almost. This is a monumental big difference, cinematographically speaking, for the director Chloé Zhao, who a few months ago won the Oscar for best film, the Oscar for best director, the Golden Lion of the Mostra as well as a Golden Globe for Nomadland. She was, of course, surrounded by the film crew and a crowd of guests on the night of the Hollywood premiere.

On the program, from Marvel Studios: Rita Ora and her darling Taika Waititi, Richard Madden and Kit Harington – the Stark brothers of the series Game Of Thrones -, Malin Akerman, Jack Donnelly, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V Gordon, Ronny Chieng, Hannah Pham, Lia McHugh, Ma Dong-seok, Bella Poarch or Raline Shah.