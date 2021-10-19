Success for OVH stock market listing

For OVH, the day of last Friday was a leap into the void as the French hosting specialist launched on the Paris Stock Exchange. The bet was won rather well, the investors having been there for this introduction.

For its IPO, OVHcloud had played the card of caution by choosing a price in the low range of its estimates: € 18.50 per share. Some investors would have preferred the company to bet on € 20 per share, but the memory of the fire in Strasbourg at the start of the year, and the big blackout that occurred last week, undoubtedly played a psychological role.

Market capitalization of 3.5 billion euros

Despite everything, this introductory price still represents a market capitalization of 3.5 billion euros for the company created in 1999 in Roubaix, in Nord-Pas-de-Calais, by Octave Klaba. At the end of this first day of trading, the share was worth € 19.70: success therefore for OVHcloud, which will now have to hold out over time.





Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud, said in the press release that the transaction gave the company additional resources to accelerate its growth and ” to reinforce [sa] position of European champion and pure player of the cloud “.

The success of the OVHcloud stock market listing is also a digital sovereignty issue for France and beyond, for Europe. The small French company is present in the same market as the American behemoths Amazon (AWS) and Google. The money raised on the stock market will make it possible to finance the expansion of OVH on European territory, but also elsewhere in the world where there is fierce competition.