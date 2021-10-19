Super League 2.0 is already ready with some big changes

After a first resounding failure, the founding clubs of the Super League will return with an improved version of the project presented in April 2021.

While Real Madrid, Barça and Juventus attack UEFA and its monopoly in the field of justice, with an upcoming decision by the European Court to prevent or not the governing body from threatening, sanctioning or exercising any pressure on clubs interested in the said project of a European Super League, the founders have already developed a version 2.0.

A revisited concept

Indeed, the German media “ Wirtschaftswoche “reveals to us that the project is alive and well first, an assertion made with supporting documents, but above all that important changes have already been planned by the founding clubs of the Super League. The objective is obviously to This time, accepting the project to all clubs and supporters, the concept of a “closed” league has been re-examined by Florentino Perez and the whole governing body.





Still according to the German media, here are the main lines of the new Super League which will be presented as soon as the European Court gives the green light to the clubs so that they can create a competition parallel to the Champions League. Because yes, it is “probable” that justice gives success to the three clubs and the same source specifies that this new project has more sponsors and therefore funding.

Fewer matches, more supporters

In fact, we learn in particular that there will be no more permanent clubs as initially planned in the project presented last April. No club will have its place guaranteed, it will depend on the results obtained and above all, there will ultimately be two levels of the Super League. Two levels of competition with 20 teams (40 in total therefore) and a number of matches also reduced compared to the first version.

Finally, the paper of “ Wirtschaftswoche “tells us that special attention is paid to supporters. Fans could receive subsidies to go to away games and above all, a better sharing will be made during the finals. Indeed, 70% of the seats would be at the future reserved for the two participating teams (we are far from that with UEFA) and some tickets will be limited to a certain price to make them more accessible.

