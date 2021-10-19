Surgical masks: why you should not get rid of them

REUSABLE – A French study reveals that surgical masks retain their filtration properties, even after ten machine washes.

Good news, it would no longer be necessary to throw away your surgical masks. According to a study published in the journal Chemosphere on October 11 and relayed by Le Monde, these sections that have covered the bottom of our faces for almost two years are still effective after being washed. And this, even after ten passes in the machine.

For a year and a half, a consortium of French researchers worked with laboratory tests on the breathability and filtration power of masks. According to Philippe Cinquin, scientific coordinator of the Clinical Investigation Center of Grenoble University Hospital and co-author of this study, “surgical masks”, even washed, “retain their compatibility with the standard that applies to them, in particular in terms of performance, filtration, breathability and also cleanliness” he assured on franceinfo. This standard is a bacterial filtration of 98% of particles between 650 nanometers and 7 microns, even better than that of those in fabrics which achieve only 90% filtration.

So when should you throw off your surgical mask? In The world, the French researcher invites to get rid of it “when its appearance shows that it is damaged and that it no longer fits well on the face”. In other words, a fluffy appearance or a broken nose clip. Because the correct adjustment of said mask from the nose to the chin conditions its conservation and therefore, its reuse.

With this demonstration, researchers see it as a response to major economic challenges. In France, according to figures from the Nielsen Institute, he sold for 300 million euros of surgical masks in mass distribution, between May and August 2020. A colossal figure in just four months while wearing the mask is expected to continue. Philippe Cinquin also points to an ecological interest. Still according to the scientist, “the proportion of plastics corresponding to these surgical masks represents 1% of all plastic in France”, he explains to our colleagues at franceinfo.

There remains a crucial point to generalize this demonstration in the laboratory: to convince the health authorities. To date, surgical masks have a single-use medical device status which strictly prohibits any reuse. In particular, for reasons of hygiene in the care environment.

