Tears, a hug and a nice chat between Umtiti and Laporta / Spain / Barcelona / SOFOOT.com

They lived happily and had many children …

There are meetings and moments that we will never forget. And after the candlelight dinner between Beauty and the Tramp around a plate of spaghetti, but also the kiss between Jack and Rose at the front of the Titanic, adds to the list of magical moments the reunion between Samuel Umtiti and Joan Laporta. Injured and completely sidelined by Ronald Koeman for a year, the former defender of Olympique Lyonnais met his president to discuss his future. A magnificent discussion, full of feelings and emotions, worthy of the greatest scenes in cinema.

‼ ENTREVISTA EXCLUSIVA MD a @samumtiti (I): “Estoy mejor que cuando llegué al Barça” @ffpolo y @gbsans https://t.co/GJ8cwb6oU0

– Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) October 19, 2021

Long interviewed by the Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Samuel Umtiti admitted to having completely cracked during a meeting with the president of FC Barcelona at the start of the season. “It was a very important conversation for me, I needed to speak and say things clearly, says the 27-year-old Frenchman. He (Laporta) said : “Samu, if you’re healthy you have to prove it and then you might have opportunities.” ” An exchange “Between men” very intense which upset Umtiti: ” I cried. Yes, because I don’t speak much, but if I say something, I say it with my heart. ” All’s well that ends well, the Blaugrana even revealing that there was” a hug ” .

The kiss ! The kiss ! The kiss !

MD