Teenage riders pay with their lives for the Spanish passion for motorcycle racing

Minute of silence in tribute to Dean Berta Viñales, during a MotoGP World Championship event, in Austin (Texas). GIGI SOLDANO / GIGI SOLDANO / DPPI / AFP

“Fourteen is not an age to die. A whole life cut short… ” So reacted the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, on Twitter, when the young motorcycle rider Marcos Garrido Beltrán was killed on the Jerez circuit after falling in a bend on the last lap. It was in March 2019, and this slender kid with a child’s face was participating in a race in the Supersport 300 category of the Andalusia championship. He was riding a 321cm Yamaha R3 motorcycle3, weighing 170 kg and capable of reaching a speed of 185 kilometers per hour.

On September 25, at the same Jerez circuit, 15-year-old Dean Berta Viñales also died in similar conditions. He too was considered a hope of the sport. His uncle Maverick Viñales, a MotoGP rider, boasted of putting gasoline in the bottles of the babies in the family.





In July, another 14-year-old Spanish teenager, Hugo Millán, with a baby face, died in a junior event open from the age of 12. He was only 7 years old when he entered the Cuna de los campeones (“the cradle of champions”), the motorcycle school in Cheste, near Valencia, where children are initiated from the age of 4. . At 10 years old, future motorcyclists can start competing on speed circuits. At 14, they took part in the Supersport 300 championship. In June 2018, Andreas Pérez was only 14 when he also lost his life on the Montmeló circuit in Catalonia.

Indignant reactions

After the death of Dean Berta Viñales, the reactions were quick in the press. “Not one more”, implored the specialist site Solo Motorcycle, while Motor Pasion Moto believed that the risks taken are “Unbearable”. Daily El País, even if he said to himself ” worry “, the president of the Spanish Motorcycling Federation (RFME), Manuel Casado, took up the usual argument: “Everyone knows that motorcycling is a high risk sport. ” He would still consider lowering the age at which drivers have access to large circuits, currently set at 12, and reducing the number of participants. Because on September 25, no less than 42 motorcycles took place on the starting line alongside Dean Berta Viñales.

But, with this latest tragedy, the controversy escalated, fueled by the statements of pilot Michel Fabrizio, 37. On Facebook, the same evening of the accident, when he announced his retirement, the Italian champion mentioned “A massacre”. “I refuse to compete given the lack of respect for human life. It’s time to say stop ”, he published, before questioning “The indifference of the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM)” who “Does not play her role of protector but prefers to do business”, with “42 children in the Yamaha Cup and another 43 in Supersport 300: too many riders with little or no experience”.

You have 42.13% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.