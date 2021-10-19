Télématin still in crisis: an “exhausted” employee tried to commit suicide

We thought the crisis had passed since the start of the school year but it is not. The daily life within the editorial staff of Telematin is still very painful for employees. To the extent that one of them made a suicide attempt last week. This is what Jean-Marc Morandini’s blog reported on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The reason? A very complicated salary context. Our colleagues have collected testimonials from employees and freelancers of Telematin to get to the bottom of it. Anonymous, they all portrayed “a tense atmosphere behind the scenes” since transfers are made to a production subsidiary of the group, FVStudio. Transfers far from voluntary which cause the loss of many benefits.





After this employee “exhausted by the situation“tried to end her life, the president of France Televisions, Delphine Ernotte, was forced to react.”This drama comes in a disparaged context ; I maintain that the strengthening of our subsidiary remains a strategic objective, but in this context of incomprehension and this escalation of tensions, I decide to stop this automatic transfer. The production of these programs will be transferred, but employees will be able to choose“, she announced for JeanMarcMorandini.com. She hopes so “appease and restore mutual trust“.

The teams of Telematin were already greatly shaken. The year 2019 was notably a black year with the the precipitous departures of eleven journalists or columnists, who denounced poor working conditions, lower wages, as well as poor management methods. A big stir which ended with the dismissal of the host Laurent Bignolas before the summer, after he had been the subject of heavy criticism.