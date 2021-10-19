Tesla sets up auto insurance that adjusts month to month

Tesla, the firm of Elon Musk, is testing a new car insurance formula, which intelligently adapts to your driving.

In France it is already possible to use a small box, which is generally connected to the vehicle’s cigarette lighter socket in order to give a “note” to the driver and to adapt his insurance bill according to his level of driving. . But Tesla, always at the forefront when it comes to innovating, has decided to go even longer with so-called “behavioral” automobile insurance, which therefore comes to adapt to the way in which a driver is moving.

Indeed, the firm has just made available a new insurance offer, for the moment exclusively on its cars driving in Texas, which adjusts in real time to the conditions of use of the vehicle in order to calculate the bill as accurately as possible. insurance.

Tesla’s first behavioral insurance

This is not the first time that Elon Musk’s brand has taken an interest in insurance. In 2019 she had already founded her own company, only for her vehicles. Tesla explains that the bill may vary from month to month depending on the driver’s safety rating. The latter is calculated on five main criteria explains the brand.

The first is the number of collision alerts, the famous * beep * from your camera, which is now present on a large part of new cars sold. Every time it goes off, the bill swells. It will therefore be necessary to pay attention to exits from private garages and during the next time slot. Small detail that is important, at Tesla only the triggers in front of this alert will be counted according to a scale that has not been made public by the brand.





Braking power, respect for distances … so many details that Tesla looks closely at

Other criteria taken into account by Tesla in its calculation, “hard” braking or even “aggressive” turns. Always very precise, the brand explains that these two data will be calculated in G, a unit of force commonly used to measure acceleration and deceleration.

Finally, the last two parameters taken into account in its calculation by the brand will be compliance with safety distances, and the last criterion, but surely the most penalizing, the forced disengagement of the autonomous piloting system. The latter only intervenes when the driver is not attentive enough in semiconductor mode.

Unlike what we already know here in Europe, this data will be collected directly by the vehicle, no box to connect and therefore no possibility of disconnecting it when the driver wants to break the rules.

Insurance the new business of Tesla?

If this insurance can allow the best drivers to make significant monthly savings. Tesla claims to be able to lower the bill by 20 to 40% for good users. This solution is also a definite obstacle to the freedoms of all users. If in the case of Tesla, the traffic data was already collected by the brand, this time it will be combed through before ending up in the back of a server.

If it is not unanimous for the moment, this insurance solution seems to be favored by the big boss who announced last October that he hoped that insurance services could represent 30 to 40% of the firm’s revenues. a few years from now. Once again, Elon Musk’s words may have been exaggerated, but the brand seems in any case to want to give itself the means of its ambitions with this new offer.