[TEST] Back 4 Blood: Finally, It’s Not So Bad

Turtle Rock Studio. A name that thrills as much as dreams. On the one hand, the Evolve shipwreck, on the other, the mythical Left 4 Dead. Which side is Back 4 Blood leaning on? While its beta had cooled more than one, nobody really expected a jump start by its release, two months later. So here we are in front of the beast, without much enthusiasm. Nevertheless, its availability day one on the Xbox Game Pass platform makes it very accessible at a lower cost. So well, we say to ourselves that if it sucks, at least we won’t lose much. Let’s see if the issues raised during beta have been fixed. Spoiler: yes, in part.

Gender: Cooperative FPS | Developer: Turtle Rock Studios | Publisher: Warner bros | Platform: Steam, EGS, Xbox Game Pass | Recommended configuration (1080p, 60fps, HQ): Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, 12G ram, Nvidia GTX 970 / AMD RX 590 | Price : 60 € | Languages ​​: VO, VF | Release date : 12 October 2021 | Lifetime : Quite a few hours if you like the challenge

A little taste of come back

The environments are okay, but there is nothing transcendent. It is absolutely correct, but above all, very well optimized. My core I7 10750H and my laptop GTX 1660Ti run it smoothly around 100 fps in 1080p, and even stable 60fps in 4K with some graphics options adapted.

But what is Back 4 Blood? Simply the spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead, from the makers of Left 4 Dead. And if you don’t know what Left 4 Dead is, you can close the page, you’ve got the wrong website. Even if the atmosphere is still less oppressive than its predecessor, we must admit that the levels offered are still not bad. And if the very first ones, present in the beta, are certainly not the best, the following acts show some rather interesting environments. In an act, which offers several maps, we go back several times to the same place, but with variations in the decor. The first time, we will cross a parking lot, while the next time, the access will be blocked, but a giant will have broken down a barricade, allowing to continue to another place, etc. On the other hand, random modifications can bring a little more tension, like the dark night, which only the beams of the flashlights can pierce. Scenaristically, on the other hand, it’s a bit puzzling. The characters seem to be more or less linked, to have a story in the places we travel, but it’s so anecdotal and badly told that nothing breaks down. Cinematics of ten seconds sometimes come to surprise the player, who wonders what action he did to trigger it, and add confusion to a story already difficult to follow. Suddenly, we must admit, we don’t give a damn about it and we completely ignore these passages. On the other hand, the objectives to be achieved on each level are very clear. They are both, often repeated by radio, and all the time displayed at the top left of the screen. In any case, you are never really lost: as for Left 4 Dead, these are levels more or less in the form of very wide corridors. It is usually sufficient to advance or defend positions while waiting for the end of the horde.

Regarding weapons, it is quite uneven. Some have a really nice feeling, like shotguns, while others have not received the same care. They are all modifiable via accessories found on the maps – or that we buy in the safe room when the engine starts. And even if their number is ultimately not so huge, their benefits are not always clear, especially that a color system, typical of looter-shooters, further disturbs the reading of statistics. It is sometimes difficult to know if this charger is better than the one already installed on your AK. Especially in case of hesitation a little too long, it is your friend who will take the opportunity to grab it under your nose. On the other hand, some accessories are not really of interest on all weapons, like the scope x 4 on the AA12 or the Deagle. Especially since it is not possible to remove them to place them on another found later … Nevertheless, somewhat rotten basic rifles clearly become more interesting and lethal, when a large magazine of armor-piercing bullets has it. as a team, which improves his feeling in the process.

A house of cards

For those who have not followed, you can unlock cards that give advantages and insert up to 15 in your deck. During a game, we select a few cards among five drawn at random, then another at the beginning of each next level or each failure. If the level is successful, we recover a resource, which we will use to unlock new cards. During the beta, you would think that this system was a bit shaky, as it seemed difficult to access the most useful maps. In the end, it goes all the same quite quickly – especially at the beginning, with bonus points, and you can quickly refine your style of play. Note all the same that some seem almost mandatory so much they favor the player: the one that allows to stab instead of fist, which kills a basic infected with a single blow, then the card which allows to recover two points of life for each melee hit. But other than that, you can really choose your path. The characters each have basic skills, including one that benefits the entire team. The one that gives 10% more ammo capacity is certainly one of the most useful, but others give more stamina, healing, or movement speed. On the other hand, to come back to the cards, some are applicable to his character, while others also benefit your teammates. All this reinforces the appearance coop, and a little optimization will not be too much for the higher difficulty levels. It should be noted that this whole aspect slows down the start of the rounds, since we scroll through several menus before starting. It is nevertheless a necessary step, as we will see next.





Cooperation, coordination, adequacy

I did not notice any really annoying bugs, but some little things are difficult, such as items that are thrown, which fall to the ground at four or five fps, or a chopper that moves like a slideshow – so that everything else in the game is smooth. A small lack of finish, which makes you smile, without spoiling the pleasure.

On the difficulty side, the developers took advantage of the beta to balance it all out. With a minimum organized group of friends, you will probably have no trouble completing the levels in normal mode. But things start to get tough in veteran mode, and even more so in nightmare mode. As mentioned above, you have to choose characters, cards and weapons that are complementary if you don’t want to end up in cat pie. The number of classic zombies is decent, and these get sliced ​​up pretty quickly – especially if you’re aiming for the head. The special infected are always very resistant. Ammo goes out fast, and it’s difficult for a single player to take down one without getting hit. We must therefore communicate well, or use the key to mark them. So this mechanic is a bit different from Left 4 Dead, but it’s clearly a choice of game design to force cooperation. We then choose our weapons with our teammates, so as not to end up struggling to find assault rifle bullets. Also, just as was pointed out during beta, the monster variants are poorly differentiated, which doesn’t help too much. It takes a lot of practice to identify them quickly. But once you get used to it, it is easier to avoid the areas of Colossi, which look like Chargers by Left 4 Dead 2, and others Plague victims, the equivalent of Boomers.

If you feel like playing “on your own”, single player mode is doable with bots, because they are coordinated at a minimum. This is not often the case with console players, with whom you may have the misfortune of going through the beginning of the levels – before they leave to go to put on their pajamas. So remember to deactivate the crossplay, especially since surprisingly, the search for players when it is activated, very often takes more than ten minutes, instead of one or two otherwise.

PvP? What PvP?

If there is one thing that frankly disappoints, it is the PvP mode, called Swarm. Impossible to play the infected during the campaign, everything happens on closed levels, the area of ​​which shrinks as you go, like a mini battle-royale. There may be several maps, the gameplay is still so lame. You win the round by resisting longer than the opposing team as a survivor. And that’s all. As the monsters are very resistant, the coordination of the infected is really incidental. It usually suffices to target a somewhat isolated survivor, and nag him in the face with his Giant. In three or four blows, he will be on the ground, without being able to really reply. As a survivor, it’s the other way around. Everyone must shoot the same enemies at the same time, and victory is assured. It’s about as interesting as the owner’s manual for a coat rack, and very easily out of balance. As noted in the beta, this gives a feeling of hastily cobbled-together fashion to fill the void and please the community. Don’t waste your time on this.

A bird in hand is worth two in the bush

Even if some mechanics and the sensations are a little different, we are clearly on the same recipe as Left 4 Dead. Turtle Rock Studio tried to add more modern elements and a bit of variety, and you can tell it doesn’t work out that bad. Better than during beta, anyway. We go through the levels with pleasure – as long as we do not have too stupid teammates. And then as we will probably never see Left 4 Dead 3, we must resign ourselves. But at 60 €, it’s still a bit expensive, especially since the versus mode is really shit. If you have Xbox Game Pass, you would be wrong to deprive yourself. For others, maybe wait for a promo to take it on Steam. It would still hurt the ass to pay more for it than Left 4 Dead 2 when it was released!

Having trouble finding your way around the Steam catalog? So follow the NoFrag curation group to help you sort the wheat from the chaff.