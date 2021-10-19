Thanks to textbooks, this man extorts an astronomical sum from the e-commerce giant

Don’t we say that everything is bigger in the United States. Obviously, this also applies to the frauds… For nearly five years, this American has drawn an exorbitant amount to Amazon, via a high-level scam. His round-the-clock scam was based on a simple principle: rent textbooks to resell them later …

a scam that will make sense in the manuals

Academic books are rather luxurious items in the United States. Their price can sometimes amount to several hundred euros per unit. By going through the Amazon platform, this Michigan resident thought he could ride the perfect scam, without ever getting caught.

From January 2016 to March 2021, Mark Hays Talsma purchased for over 14,000 manuals to the Amazon company. Thanks to a well-oiled mechanic and a small dose of lies, the man managed to never have to pay back the $ 1.5 million he would normally have had to pay.





To achieve his ends, the American never returned the books he rented to the Amazon Texbook Rentals service. In place, he resold them. Beforehand, Mark Hays Talsma made sure to create several accounts on the platform, in order to bypass the limit of 15 books that a single person can rent.

the little guide to the perfect crook

If the man has never been caught, it is because he used Amazon gift cards, as well as MyVanilla Visa prepaid cards, to proceed with its orders. These means of payment assured him a certain security. Mark Hays Talsma emptied his prepaid cards once the rental ended.

It was discovered that the con artist was not acting alone. With his comrades, the con artist made Amazon customer service believe that they were not receiving their manuals, or even that he had received in their place products that could not be returned.

The group of thieves was finally apprehended by the courts. Each of them faces a very heavy prison sentence for postal fraud (20 years), concealment of stolen goods (10 years) and lying to the FBI (5 years). To which could be added identity theft as a charge, which would inflate their sentence by four more years.