The 11 facts to know about the evening of the Champions League: Liverpool calms Griezmann, Real makes the show, Dortmund corrected – football

The clash between Atletico de Griezmann and Liverpool has kept all its promises, Real Madrid and Manchester City made the show, just like Ajax against Dortmund, PSG takes back control … 3rd day of the Champions League.

After his double, Griezmann ended up seeing red …

Tuesday’s results:

Group A: PARIS SG 3-2 Leipzig, Bruges 1-5 Manchester City

Group B: Atletico 2-3 Liverpool, Porto 1-0 Milan

Group C: Besiktas 1-4 Sporting, Ajax 4-0 Dortmund

Group D: Shakhtar 0-5 Real Madrid, Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff Tiraspol

1. Griezmann regales then sees red, Liverpool wins! Very quickly led by two goals by the Reds, Atletico Madrid quickly returned to the game thanks to a double from Griezmann! Unfortunately for him, the Habs saw red in the second period for a sole in the face of Firmino… and Salah finally offered the victory to the English club from a penalty (76th)!

2. Madrid roared after the humiliation. Ridiculed at the Santiago-Bernabeu by Sheriff Tiraspol (1-2) on the previous day, Real reacted on the lawn of Shakhtar Donetsk (5-0). And in what way! After a goal against his Kryvstov camp in the first half, Vinicius enjoyed the second act with a double (51st, 56th). Subsequently, Rodrygo (65th) and Benzema (90th) hit the nail on the head: a real Madrid festival!

3. Benzema marks a little more the history of Real Madrid… Scorer against Shakhtar (5-0), the French striker joined Santillana in the fourth rank of the best directors in the history of the Spanish club with 290 goals in 571 games. The former center-forward of Olympique Lyonnais is only 18 lengths of Alfredo Di Stefano (308 goals), third in the standings (see the top 10). See you in the coming months to find the Blue on the podium?

4. Manchester City puts on a show in Belgium! After its defeat against PSG (0-2) on the previous day, the Mancunian club recovered perfectly on the lawn of Bruges (5-1). Put on good track by Cancelo (30th) and Mahrez (43rd) from the penalty spot, the Skyblues succeeded in the second act: Walker drove the nail (53rd), Palmer also (67th), while Vanaken saved the honor of the Belgians (81st) before Mahrez signed a double (84th).

5. Mahrez, king of the Maghreb. Author of a double on the lawn of Bruges (5-1), Mahrez allowed Manchester City to easily secure the three points in Belgium, but not only. Indeed, the Algerian can now boast of being the one and only Maghrbin top scorer in Champions League history. Behind his compatriot Rabah Madjer (12 goals with Porto, note) before kick-off, the former Leicester City is now ahead of him by one, with 13 achievements !





6. Paris struggles, but Paris wins. Perfectly launched by Mbapp (9th), PSG quickly saw Leizpig return to the match following the equalization of Silva (28th) before Mukiele gives the advantage to the Germans in the second period (57th)! But Messi, served on a plate by Mbapp, quickly reacted (67th) and even allowed himself to register a double on a penalty obtained by the French … who, meanwhile, miss his in added time !

7. Mbapp equals Papin, Griezmann overtakes him. obviously,Benzema remains the one and only French top scorer in Champions League history with 73 goals, in front of Henry (51 goals) and Trezeguet (32 goals), but two new ones have just made their entry into the top 6. Mbapp, scorer against Leipzig, equaled Papin’s total (28 goals with OM, Milan and Bayern Munich, note), while Griezmann , author of a double with Atletico, now exceeds the Ballon d’Or 1991 by a small unit!

8. Messi’s Panenka, doubled for the Argentinian.After having equalized against RB Leipzig, the winner of the last Copa America gave the advantage to Paris Saint-Germain (3-2) with a panenka! On a penalty obtained by Mbapp after a foul by Simakan, who will undoubtedly have nightmares of his compatriot, the six-fold Ballon d’Or did not tremble in the face of Peter Gulacsi.

VIDEO: Messi wins against Leipzig with a panenka!

9. Ajax corrects Dortmund! The top two teams in Group C, who each had six points before kick-off, faced each other on Tuesday. And the shock quickly turned the advantage of the Dutch after the goal against his own camp in Reus (11th)! The Germans never succeeded in raising their heads behind despite a Hland crossbar, while Blind (25th), Antony (57th) and Haller (72nd) offered Ajax great success.

10. Sheriff Tiraspol has fallen! After two victories in the first two days for his first participation in the Champions League, the Moldovan club suffered its first defeat on the lawn of Inter (1-3). Thill, a scorer at the Santiago Bernabeu, quickly put his team back in the game after Dzeko’s opener, but Vidal and De Vrij put the Nerazzurri back in front in the second period.

11. Zero point for Milan… Beaten by Atletico and Liverpool in the first two days, the Rossoneri thought (finally) to take points on the pitch of Porto on Tuesday, but a goal from Diaz in the second period (65th) ended their hopes. Return to C1 complicated for the Italians, who are four points behind the Portuguese and see the Europa League move away…