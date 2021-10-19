The 15 facts to know about the evening of the Champions League: Liverpool calms Griezmann, Real makes the show, Dortmund corrected – football

The clash between Atletico de Griezmann and Liverpool has kept all its promises, Real Madrid and Manchester City made the show, just like Ajax who corrected Dortmund, while PSG took back control of his group … Discover the highlights Tuesday counting matches for the 3rd day of the Champions League.

After his double, Griezmann ended up seeing red …

Tuesday’s results:

Group A: PARIS SG 3-2 Leipzig, Bruges 1-5 Manchester City

Group B: Atletico 2-3 Liverpool, Porto 1-0 Milan

Group C: Besiktas 1-4 Sporting, Ajax 4-0 Dortmund

Group D: Shakhtar 0-5 Real Madrid, Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff Tiraspol

1. Griezmann regales then sees red, Liverpool wins! Very quickly led by two goals by the Reds, Atletico Madrid quickly returned to the match thanks to a double from Griezmann (20th, 34th)! Unfortunately for him, the Habs saw red in the second period for a sole in the face of Firmino… and Salah finally offered the victory to the English club from a penalty (76th)!

2. Madrid roared after the humiliation. Ridiculed at the Santiago-Bernabeu by Sheriff Tiraspol (1-2) on the previous day, Real reacted on the lawn of Shakhtar Donetsk (5-0). And in what way! After a goal against his Kryvstov camp in the first half, Vinicius enjoyed the second act with a double, including a little gem on a solo festival (51st, 56th). Subsequently, Rodrygo (65th) and Benzema (90th) hit the nail on the head: a real Madrid festival!

3. Benzema marks a little more the history of Real Madrid… Scorer against Shakhtar (5-0), the French striker joined Santillana in the fourth rank of the best directors in the history of the Spanish club with 290 goals in 571 games. The former center-forward of Olympique Lyonnais is only 18 lengths of Alfredo Di Stefano (308 goals), third in the standings (see the top 10). See you in the coming months to find the Blue on the podium?

4. Manchester City puts on a show in Belgium! After its defeat against PSG (0-2) on the previous day, the Mancunian club recovered perfectly on the lawn of Bruges (5-1). Put on good track by Cancelo (30th) and Mahrez (43rd) from the penalty spot, the Skyblues succeeded in the second act: Walker drove the nail (53rd), Palmer also (67th), while Vanaken saved the honor of the Belgians (81st) before Mahrez signed a double (84th).

5. Mahrez, king of the Maghreb. Author of a double on the lawn of Bruges (5-1), Mahrez allowed Manchester City to easily secure the three points in Belgium, but not only. Indeed, the Algerian can now boast of being the one and only Maghrbin top scorer in Champions League history. Behind his compatriot Rabah Madjer (12 goals with Porto, note) before kick-off, the former Leicester City is now ahead of him by one, with 13 achievements !

6. Paris struggles, but Paris wins. Perfectly launched by Mbapp (9th), PSG quickly saw Leizpig return to the match following the equalization of Silva (28th) before Mukiele gives the advantage to the Germans in the second period (57th)! But Messi, served on a plate by Mbapp, quickly reacted (67th) and even allowed himself to register a double on a penalty obtained by the French … who, meanwhile, miss his in added time ! The capital club takes back control of the City group, one point ahead (read the dbrief and NOTES of the players).

7. Mbapp equals Papin, Griezmann overtakes him. obviously,Benzema remains the one and only French top scorer in Champions League history with 73 goals, in front of Henry (51 goals) and Trezeguet (32 goals), but two new ones have just made their entry into the top 5. Mbapp, scorer against Leipzig, equaled Papin’s total (28 goals with OM, Milan and Bayern Munich, note), while Griezmann , author of a double with Atletico, now exceeds the Ballon d’Or 1991 by a small unit!

8. Messi’s Panenka, doubled for the Argentinian.After having equalized against RB Leipzig, the winner of the last Copa America gave the advantage to Paris Saint-Germain (3-2) with a panenka! On a penalty obtained by Mbapp after a foul by Simakan, who will undoubtedly have nightmares of his compatriot, the six-fold Golden Ball did not tremble against Gulacsi.





VIDEO: Messi wins against Leipzig with a panenka!

9. When Mbapp offers the Messi penalty … The Argentinian’s panenka might never have seen the light of day without the nice gesture of his French team-mate, who immediately appointed him as the shooter after getting the foul in the box.It’s normal, it’s respect. He’s the best player in the world, it’s a privilege that he’s playing with us, I’ve always said that. There is a penalty, he shoots it, period, explained the native of Bondy after the final whistle. The class.

10. Ajax corrects Dortmund! The top two teams in Group C, who each had six points before kick-off, faced each other on Tuesday. And the shock quickly turned the advantage of the Dutch after the goal against his own camp in Reus (11th)! The Germans never succeeded in raising their heads behind despite a Hland crossbar, while Blind (25th), Antony (57th) and Haller (72nd) offered Ajax great success.

11. Sheriff Tiraspol has fallen! After two victories in the first two days for his first participation in the Champions League, the Moldovan club suffered its first defeat on the lawn of Inter (1-3). Thill, a dj scorer at the Santiago Bernabeu, however quickly put his team back in the game – with a superb free kick -after Dzeko’s opener, but Vidal and De Vrij put the Nerazzurri back in front in the second period.

12. Zero point for Milan… Beaten by Atletico and Liverpool in the first two days, the Rossoneri thought (finally) to take points on the pitch of Porto (0-1) on Tuesday, but a goal from Diaz in the second period (65th) ended their hopes. Return to C1 complicated for the Italians, who are four points behind the Portuguese and see the Europa League move away…

13. Historical first for the Rossoneri.Liverpool (2-3), Atletico (1-2) and now Porto: three losses in a row for Milan in the first three days. According to Opta, it just never happened to the club that has lifted the Champions League seven times ! Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud’s team will have to react to the Portuguese on November 3 if they want – at least – to hang on to the Europa League.

3 – AC Milan have lost their first three matches of a CL Group Stage for the first time in their history. Impact.#PortoMilan – OptaPaolo? (@OptaPaolo) October 19, 2021

14. Simeone snubs Klopp!After the defeat of Atletico against Liverpool (2-3), Diego Simeone, as always, immediately went to the locker room by running after the final whistle. Snob by his Spanish counterpart, the coach of the Reds, Jrgen Klopp, really did not appreciate showing his dissatisfaction… As a reminder, there were already tensions between the two men because of the statements of the German manager on the style of play of the Colchoneros.

15. Sporting wins the duel of the badly classified.The Portuguese club got the better of Besiktas (4-1). In an animated encounter, the Portuguese made the difference with a doubl of Coates (15th, 27th) then goals from Sarabia (44th sp) and Paulinho (89th), despite the achievement of Larin (24th). First victory and first points for the Lusitanians, who regain 3rd position in Group C, three units from Dortmund and six from Ajax, but three steps ahead of the Turks, always looking for their first point.

