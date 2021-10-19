the 3 scenarios on the table to respond to the increase

Jean Castex must announce by Friday the aid that will be offered to the French to counter the rise in fuel prices. If the idea of ​​a check allocated to the most modest families is favored, other avenues are still on the table.

While the idea of ​​a fuel check seemed to have taken effect, according to our information, the executive is still struggling to find the miracle solution to help the most modest families in the face of the rise in gasoline and diesel prices.

The government hopes to quickly reveal the contours of the device planned to counter the impact of these increases on the wallet of the French. But the operation turns into a puzzle for Jean Castex’s team.

“Above all, we don’t want to make a bad decision”

For a week, Matignon, Bercy and the Ministry of Ecological Transition have been thinking about a well-calibrated, but above all understandable device.

“It is necessary to be fair, efficient and simple … In short, to avoid technical complexity”, it is said in the entourage of the Prime Minister. “There is what we want to do and what we can do.”

“Do not lie to each other, it gets stuck”, recognizes a ministerial adviser who follows the file, “it gets stuck because we especially do not want to make a bad decision. We are expected at the turn. If the decision is bad, we will create a bronca and we will suffer the political consequences ”.

Faced with the specter of a season 2 of yellow vests and less than six months of the presidential election where the purchasing power of the French will obviously be one of the themes of the campaign, the government wants to be cautious. No decision is taken lightly, and especially this one.

The fuel check puzzle

What form will this aid take? The fuel voucher remains the preferred option by the government … which however does not exclude others. The advantage of such a check is that the measure would be both the least expensive and ecological because it is aimed at people who cannot benefit from a public transport offer to get to work. The drawbacks are twofold: it is already a far from rapid solution in its implementation, and targeting the people concerned is proving to be more difficult.

“What we fear is the threshold effect”, testifies a member of the executive who adds: “if we send the check to the wrong people, it would be the worst. If we do not target the right people and that people who feel legitimate do not receive it, that could annoy “.

The fear is as follows: that a Frenchman who receives 50 or a hundred euros more than the chosen criteria is excluded while this boost would be far from being negligible.





“The revolt of the white collar is to be feared … and it is our electorate”, warns an adviser.

Difficult to target the right people, especially since there is no cross-file between taxation and registration documents. This device would then be granted under conditions of resources, which would require the creation of a platform to assert its rights to this fuel check.

Lower taxes or “fuel shield”: other avenues

The other option, arguably the easiest in the short term for the executive, is to simply lower taxes in the face of soaring prices at the pump. A solution, simple, clear and fast but expensive and far from being ecological.

A penny less on the price of gasoline would amount to 500 million euros less for the state. For 10 cents less per liter, 5 billion euros less.

“We are not going to shave for free,” warns a source in Bercy.

The third track studied is that of a fuel shield, a middle path that would consist of a price freeze on the model of the “tariff shield” for gas and electricity. The latter had cost more than 5 billion euros, according to the Minister in charge of Public Accounts Olivier Dussopt.

An announcement by the end of the week

Still undecided in the face of these three avenues open to it, the government is also struggling to hide certain dissensions among its members. Monday morning, Bruno Le Maire defended on Europe 1 the idea of ​​the fuel check, criticizing the reduction in taxes: “it is neither economically reasonable nor environmentally wise”. This Tuesday morning, the spokesman Gabriel Attal nevertheless affirms that “all the tracks are on the table” and that a reduction in taxes “is not excluded”.

Two camps within the executive? In the entourage of the Minister of the Economy, one answers that the tenant of Bercy is here “on a personal position”.

Disagreement or not, the government must act quickly. It is up to Jean Castex to announce the State’s response to this start of the social crisis at the latest on Friday, before the start of the All Saints holidays.