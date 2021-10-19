the 9pm posters!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022
In addition to the matches PSG – Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk – Real Madrid, the third day of the Champions League reserves other posters from 9 p.m. Atlético Madrid receives Liverpool in the shock of the evening. AC Milan travel to Porto while Ajax Amsterdam host Borussia Dortmund.
The lines of the 9 p.m. matches!
Atlético Madrid – Liverpool
Atlético Madrid : Oblak – Trippier, Felipe, Kondogbia, Hermoso, Carrasco – De Paul, Koke, Lemar – João Félix, Griezmann
Liverpool : Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson – Keïta, Milner, Henderson – Salah, Firmino, Mané
Porto – AC Milan
Port : Diogo Costa – João Mário, Pepe, Mbemba, Wendell – Uribe, Sérgio Oliveira, Otávio, Evanilson – Luis Díaz, Taremi
AC Milan : Tatarusanu – Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Ballo-Touré – Bennacer, Tonali – Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leão – Giroud
Ajax – Dortmund
Ajax : Pasveer – Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind – Álvarez, Gravenberch – Antony, Berghuis, Tadic – Haller
Dortmund : Kobel – Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz – Bellingham, Witsel – Reus, Brandt, Malen – Haaland
Inter Milan – Sheriff Tiraspol
Inter Milan : Handanovic – Skriniar, De Vrij, Dimarco – Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic – Dzeko, Lautaro Martínez
Sheriff Tiraspol : Celeadnic – Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano – Addo, Thill – A.Traoré, Kolovos, Castañeda – Bruno Souza
to summarize
Here are the official line-ups of the 9 p.m. matches counting for the third day of the Champions League. On the program the shock Atlético Madrid – Liverpool, AC Milan of Olivier Giroud but also Dortmund of Erling Haaland.