    The advanced influenza vaccination campaign to accelerate recalls against Covid-19 – Release

    Only 2 million French people out of the 6 million eligible for the vaccine booster against Covid-19 have been bitten. So the government is pushing forward the flu campaign and encouraging joint injections.

    A few days in advance so as not to be caught up by the virus. While it was due to start on October 26, the influenza vaccination campaign for people at risk (especially those over 65) will finally be launched on October 22. The measure was announced by the Directorate General of Health on Monday to the doctors, pharmacists and nurses concerned, in an “urgent” note, and confirmed by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, on Twitter:


    It is not so much the flu as the Covid-19 that is in the sights of this campaign. The DGS explains that “This year, in a context of circulation of Covid-19 and influenza viruses, the risk of co-infection and the development of serious forms and death” is increased. The objective is therefore “To encourage synergy between the two vaccination campaigns and not lose any opportunity to vaccinate the most vulnerable people against influenza and Covid-19”. Notably because the famous third dose against Covid-19 is late.

    At RTL’s microphone this Tuesday morning, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal launched a “Call to recall” vaccine, deploring that only “2 million French people out of the 6 million eligible” got bitten. “The French have made a lot of efforts but it would be a shame to spoil everything by not calling for the recall”, estimated Gabriel Attal. In its note, the DGS does not say anything else: it is about “Allow joint vaccination sessions against influenza and against Covid-19”. This may even be the case now in nursing homes, where the campaign has been officially launched since yesterday.


