The AirPods 3 are already in pre-order at 199 €

During its October keynote, Apple presented the third generation of its flagship headphones. AirPods (3rd generation) are now available for pre-order for 199 € with delivery scheduled for early next week.
Apple yesterday presented the third generation of its AirPods incorporating a large part of the characteristics of the AirPods Pro. Beyond a similar design, we find in particular the pressure sensor on the rod, compatibility with Apple’s Audio Spatial algorithm and the integration of Adaptive EQ automatic equalization. Only active noise reduction and silicone tips differentiate the two earphone models.
The AirPods 3 are already available for pre-order at a price of 199 € with delivery scheduled from October 26. AirPods (2nd generation) remain in the catalog and see their price drop to 149 €. The AirPods Pro are still offered at the same price, or 279 €, but now come with a MagSafe case.
Apple AirPods Pro
Introductory price € 279
-
Fnac.com Marketplace used
169.97
-
Back Market
174.00
-
reBuy
179.99
-
Amazon Warehouse
183.04
-
Asgoodasnew.fr
194.00
-
Rakuten
204.00
-
Amazon
208.00
-
Cdiscount
208.00
-
Ubaldi
209.00
-
Boulanger.com
209.99
-
The Redoubt
209.99
-
Electro Depot
239.00
-
Fnac.com marketplace
241.04
-
Fnac.com
279.00
-
Darty.com
279.00
-
Villatech
279.00
-
Materiel.net
285.90
-
LDLC
286.90
Apple AirPods (2019)
Introductory price 229 €
