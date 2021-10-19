More

    The AirPods 3 are already in pre-order at 199 €

    Technology


    1

    During its October keynote, Apple presented the third generation of its flagship headphones. AirPods (3rd generation) are now available for pre-order for 199 € with delivery scheduled for early next week.

    Apple yesterday presented the third generation of its AirPods incorporating a large part of the characteristics of the AirPods Pro. Beyond a similar design, we find in particular the pressure sensor on the rod, compatibility with Apple’s Audio Spatial algorithm and the integration of Adaptive EQ automatic equalization. Only active noise reduction and silicone tips differentiate the two earphone models.

    © Apple

    The AirPods 3 are already available for pre-order at a price of 199 € with delivery scheduled from October 26. AirPods (2nd generation) remain in the catalog and see their price drop to 149 €. The AirPods Pro are still offered at the same price, or 279 €, but now come with a MagSafe case.

    Apple AirPods Pro

    Introductory price € 279


    Apple AirPods Pro
    LesNumériques 2020/2021 star winner

    • Fnac.com Marketplace usedFnac.com Marketplace used

      169.97

    • Back MarketBack Market

      174.00

    • reBuyreBuy

      179.99

    • Amazon WarehouseAmazon Warehouse

      183.04

    • Asgoodasnew.frAsgoodasnew.fr

      194.00

    • RakutenRakuten

      204.00

    • AmazonAmazon

      208.00

    • CdiscountCdiscount

      208.00

    • UbaldiUbaldi

      209.00

    • Boulanger.comBoulanger.com

      209.99

    • The RedoubtThe Redoubt

      209.99

    • Electro DepotElectro Depot

      239.00

    • Fnac.com marketplaceFnac.com marketplace

      241.04

    • Fnac.comFnac.com

      279.00

    • Darty.comDarty.com

      279.00

    • VillatechVillatech

      279.00

    • Materiel.netMateriel.net

      285.90

    • LDLCLDLC

      286.90

    How the price table works

    Apple AirPods (2019)

    Introductory price 229 €


    Apple AirPods (2019)

    • All
    • with standard housing
    • with wireless charging box
    • All
    • with standard housing
    • with wireless charging box
    • Amazon WarehouseAmazon Warehouse

      100.84

    • Devil's SaleDevil’s Sale

      108.49

    • Back MarketBack Market

      118.00

    • Fnac.com Marketplace usedFnac.com Marketplace used

      119.97

    • Asgoodasnew.frAsgoodasnew.fr

      120.00

    • RakutenRakuten

      127.00

    • Devil's SaleDevil’s Sale

      136.50

    • UbaldiUbaldi

      139.00

    • Used Cdiscount MarketplaceUsed Cdiscount Marketplace

      144.11

    • Electro DepotElectro Depot

      148.00

    • AmazonAmazon

      149.00

    • Fnac.comFnac.com

      149.00

    • CdiscountCdiscount

      149.00

    • Son-Video.comSon-Video.com

      149.00

    • Boulanger.comBoulanger.com

      149.99

    • GrosbillGrosbill

      149.99

    • The RedoubtThe Redoubt

      149.99

    • Shopping streetShopping street

      155.98


    • CybertekCybertek

      157.98

    • Fnac.com marketplaceFnac.com marketplace

      163.47

    • E. Leclerc - High-TechE. Leclerc – High-Tech

      175.90

    • Darty.comDarty.com

      179.00

    • VillatechVillatech

      179.00

    • GoalGoal

      179.99

    • Materiel.netMateriel.net

      184.95

    • LDLCLDLC

      185.95

    • Darty MarketplaceDarty Marketplace

      204.99

    • SFRSFR

      179.99

    • Amazon WarehouseAmazon Warehouse

      100.84

    • Devil's SaleDevil’s Sale

      108.49

    • Fnac.com Marketplace usedFnac.com Marketplace used

      119.97

    • Asgoodasnew.frAsgoodasnew.fr

      120.00

    • Devil's SaleDevil’s Sale

      136.50

    • UbaldiUbaldi

      139.00

    • Electro DepotElectro Depot

      148.00

    • Used Cdiscount MarketplaceUsed Cdiscount Marketplace

      148.00

    • AmazonAmazon

      149.00

    • Fnac.comFnac.com

      149.00

    • CdiscountCdiscount

      149.00

    • Son-Video.comSon-Video.com

      149.00

    • Boulanger.comBoulanger.com

      149.99

    • GrosbillGrosbill

      149.99

    • The RedoubtThe Redoubt

      149.99

    • Shopping streetShopping street

      155.98

    • CybertekCybertek

      157.98

    • Fnac.com marketplaceFnac.com marketplace

      163.47

    • Darty.comDarty.com

      179.00

    • VillatechVillatech

      179.00

    • GoalGoal

      179.99

    • Materiel.netMateriel.net

      184.95

    • LDLCLDLC

      185.95

    • SFRSFR

      179.99

    • Amazon WarehouseAmazon Warehouse

      100.84

    • Devil's SaleDevil’s Sale

      108.49

    • Back MarketBack Market

      118.00

    • Fnac.com Marketplace usedFnac.com Marketplace used

      119.97

    • Asgoodasnew.frAsgoodasnew.fr

      120.00

    • RakutenRakuten

      127.00

    • Devil's SaleDevil’s Sale

      136.50

    • UbaldiUbaldi

      139.00

    • Used Cdiscount MarketplaceUsed Cdiscount Marketplace

      144.11

    • Electro DepotElectro Depot

      148.00

    • AmazonAmazon

      149.00

    • Fnac.comFnac.com

      149.00

    • CdiscountCdiscount

      149.00

    • Son-Video.comSon-Video.com

      149.00

    • Boulanger.comBoulanger.com

      149.99

    • GrosbillGrosbill

      149.99

    • The RedoubtThe Redoubt

      149.99

    • Shopping streetShopping street

      155.98

    • CybertekCybertek

      157.98

    • Fnac.com marketplaceFnac.com marketplace

      163.47

    • E. Leclerc - High-TechE. Leclerc – High-Tech

      175.90

    • Darty.comDarty.com

      179.00

    • VillatechVillatech

      179.00

    • GoalGoal

      179.99

    • Materiel.netMateriel.net

      184.95

    • LDLCLDLC

      185.95

    • Darty MarketplaceDarty Marketplace

      204.99

    • SFRSFR

      179.99

    How the price table works


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe 11 facts to know about the evening of the Champions League: Liverpool calms Griezmann, Real makes the show, Dortmund corrected – football
    Next articleRecord number of new cases of Covid-19

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC