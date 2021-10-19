The article to read to understand what the word “woke” means, which is settling in the public debate

What is “woke” the name of? For several months, this English-speaking word has crept into the heart of French political debate. Here, the far-right polemicist Eric Zemmour is alarmed about CNews of danger “wokism” in French companies. There, a column published by Le Figaro calls to defend “the republican model” face “to wokism”. The Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer even launched, Wednesday, October 13, a republican observatory responsible for fighting against this supposed ideology and “cancel culture”. But what are we talking about exactly? To understand everything about this word, and the concepts associated with it, franceinfo comes back to the meaning of “woke”, its origin and the way in which it is used.

What does “woke” mean?

In English, “woke” translates to “awake”. To be “woke”, as the dictionary explains Merriam-Webster* (the equivalent of the American Larousse), means “be actively attentive to important facts or issues, including racial issues and social equality”. Its primary meaning is positive, but it has faded over the years and few people use it to qualify themselves. There is no consensus on the precise group that can be referred to by this term. In the United States, it is frequently used to denigrate the left, people identified as progressives, academics studying discrimination or even activists for equal rights.

What is the origin of this word?

We have to go back to the 1950s to observe the first use of the term “woke” in the United States by black activists defending equality. As writer William Melvin Kelley explains in an article in New York Times dating from 1962, being “woke” is then an invitation to be aware of your own place, as a black American in society.

But the word only burst into mainstream media in 2014, in the wake of the Ferguson riots, which followed the murder of Michael Brown, a young black man, by Darren Wilson, a white police officer. As the American online media explains Vox*, the hashtag #StayWoke (# ResteEveillé in French) quickly became popular on social networks, inviting activists to continue their fight.

Why is this word connoted?

From the fight against violence against black people, the term “woke” quickly passed into everyday language and entered the Merriam-Webster dictionary in 2017. Fuzzy, however, it became a catch-all word that allows its speaker to slip into it the meaning he wishes. The term is quickly overused and inevitably parodied. Even the cult comedy show “Saturday Night Live” caricature those who use the term to describe itself in 2018. As explained Vox, the adjective “woke” is gradually used to denote an attitude “superficial and facade”.

The term ends up being rejected on the left. A black journalist from NPR public radio believes in a tribune* that it is “time to stop using ‘woke'”. For Sam Sanders, the word has become meaningless over the years, not least because it has been repeated ad nauseam and is nothing more than an empty shell which allows some to give the impression of being progressive without really being interested in people discriminated against. At the same time, there is a recovery of the term, on the part of conservative politicians, activists and journalists.

Can we speak of a “woke” ideology?

No group claiming to be “woke”, it is difficult to associate an ideology with it. structured. Critics of the concept believe that this “woke ideology” is represented at the university in particular through gender, decolonial and post-racial studies. The passage of the word “woke” in everyday language is also concomitant with the rise in power of new forms of militancy, such as Black Lives Matter in the United States and the rise in visibility of various concepts such as white privilege, cultural appropriation or intersectionality.

In a note made for the French think-tank Fondapol (listed on the right), Pierre Valentin, a master’s student in political science at the University of Paris-2 Panthéon-Assas, affirms that “the ‘woke’ movement claims (…) a postmodern approach to knowledge characterized by ‘radical skepticism about the possibility of obtaining objective knowledge or truth'”. The author assimilates “wokism” To “a new moral culture, in which the status of victim becomes a social resource, requires certain conditions”.





But this analysis is mostly rejected by academics. There is, moreover, no so-called “woke” ideological corpus, unlike feminism or even Marxism, and neither is it a structured current of thought. Sunday Newspaper draws a parallel between the “wokism” and the term “leftism”, “laughed a lot “ and which “few people claim to be”.

When did “woke” arrive in France?

In France, the first occurrences of the term “woke” in the media date from 2018, notably with the newspaper The world, which publishes an article entitled “Don’t be cool anymore, be” woke “”. As early as 2015, #woke hashtags also appeared on Twitter, often used in an ironic way. The occurrences of this word in the media and on social networks explode during the year 2021, as shown by an analysis of French-speaking Twitter carried out by franceinfo.

By whom is this term used in France?

In France, as in the United States moreover, the term is mainly used neither by academics working on themes related to discrimination, nor by activists for equality, nor by people on the left. When “woke” is pronounced, “it is mainly used by the opposing camp, the conservative right, to discredit left-wing militants”, underlines Albin Wagener, lecturer in language sciences at the Catholic University of the West, in Angers.

The examples are legion. Thus the editorialist Eugénie Bastié considers that the supposed ideology “woke” is “more difficult to counter than communism”. For its part, the conservative magazine Current values qualified “‘woke’ madness” of“destructive ideology”. France is not the only country concerned by these debates, which can also be found in the United Kingdom and Germany.

According to Albin Wagener, the use of this word creates “moral panics” on “subjects that have no connection with others” and is part “of a strategy (…) directly imported from the United States “.

“It is not at all a coincidence that the definition of ‘woke’ is difficult to pose: the Conservatives have no interest in the definition of the term.” Albin Wagener, researcher in language sciences to franceinfo

Frequent use of the term “cancel culture” (“culture of cancellation” in French) is part of the same strategy, according to the researcher. It recalls the one set up with the nickname “gender theory”, against which the conservatives protested during the five-year term of François Hollande.

Will this word enter into everyday language?

Difficult to say, as the evolution of uses can be difficult to predict. Albin Wagener is betting that “the term woke and wokism” will have disappeared “in two years” and that there will be “something else to replace them”. In March, an Ifop poll for The Express showed that only 6% of French people felt they knew what “woke thought”, while 86% of those questioned had never heard of it.

I didn’t have time to read it all, can you summarize?

The term “woke”, which literally translates to “awake” in English, comes from black American activism of the 1960s. It resurfaced in 2014, during the Ferguson riots. Use of the term then spread more widely among the American population. To be “woke” is then defined as “to be actively attentive to important facts or problems, in particular racial questions and social equality”. Very quickly, the word is rejected by the left which judges it “superficial” and recovered by the conservative right for discredit academics and activists who study and campaign against discrimination. The term does not overlap any stream of structured thought, in France as in the United States. This word appeared more recently in France, and used almost exclusively by representatives of the conservative right, such as Eric Zemmour. The word is very little understood by the general public, and no activist or researcher claims to be “of the ideology of wokism”.

* Links marked with an asterisk are in English.