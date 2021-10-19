Culture news The Batman: A commercial in the form of an enigma for the next film of the Dark Knight

If it only appears at night, The Batman was indeed in the spotlight last Saturday at the DC FanDome 2021. If the trailer released on this occasion is rich in information, the commercial published today may raise some questions.

Summary A TV spot shortly after the first trailer

The Batman, but not only

This Saturday took place the DC FanDome 2021, a meeting reserved for those interested in DC. On this occasion, The Batman was illustrated in a three-minute trailer. As expected, the feature film is dressed in a very dark vibe with a tormented Batman (played by Robert Pattinson). An atmosphere that we find in the advertising spot of the film.

Indeed, Warner Bros. Pictures released the first TV spot for The Batman. On Youtube, the ad is accompanied by a riddle posed by Riddler:

What is blue and black and dead all over?

And this is the only novelty of this trailer. There are no new images compared to the trailer (longer!) Released during the DC FanDome. The shots have only been laid out differently from that first trailer. Nevertheless, we find there the main actors of this new story of the dark knight: the side of the “good guys” will be composed of Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Alfred (Andy Serkis) or Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wight). On the “bad guys” side, we find the Penguin (Collin Farell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) but also the Mystery Man (Paul Dano).





Announced some time ago, The Batman found itself in the limelight and served as the main guest at the DC FanDome 2021. Still, there were other things to chew on, including side of video games: Gotham knights and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League have unveiled a trailer each. We also noted the presence of a first trailer for Black Adam and one for Peacekeeper, while Aquaman 2 made fans wait with a making-of.

The Batman is scheduled for March 04 in theaters.