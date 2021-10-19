The “big cat” in freedom in the Pas-de-Calais is a puma, still actively sought after

In the department, the fate of the “Auxi puma” is debated. While the gendarmes received the authorization to kill him, the defenders of the animal cause demand “justice and respect” for the feline, seen for the last time between the communes of Frévent and Auxi-le-Château (Pas -de-Calais).

What are the dangers for the inhabitants?

Monday, October 18, the Pas-de-Calais gendarmes confirmed to France Bleu Nord that the animal sought since Wednesday was indeed a young puma. Adult, the feline can measure up to 2m30 in length for males and weigh up to 72 kg, but for the moment no details on its size have been given. In addition, the Prefecture of Pas-de-Calais, contacted by France info indicates that “the services of the State do not have information on his age, his behavior, or his relation to people. “ It is therefore impossible to know if it can attack humans.

Operation #capture:

A stray animal has been spotted on several occasions between Frévent and Auxi-le-Chateau. Anyone with information on this animal allowing it to be captured alive is invited, even anonymously, to contact the gendarmerie services. pic.twitter.com/WKpD9quD4G – Prefect Pas-de-Calais (@ Prefet62) October 16, 2021

The breeders, for their part, are not particularly worried about their herds. “The cows will continue to go in the meadows as long as the weather is good, I don’t think the breeders will change their habits”, indicated Monday, October 18 to The voice of the North, Anthony Bézu, president of the Young Farmers of the West Ternois Canton. “I do not think that an animal of this kind will attack a bovine”, added Pierre Hannebique, president of the FDSEA of Pas-de-Calais, in the columns of the regional daily.



What will become of him?

By authorizing “sampling operations”, the prefect gave, Saturday, October 16, the possibility for the gendarmes to shoot the beast. This difficult mission falls on the lieutenants of the weaver, a unit whose origin dates back to Charlemagne and which “contributes to the destruction and regulation of animals liable to cause damage and damage as well as to the threat to public safety” , according to Prefecture.

“Hunters are not allowed to take part in the hunt”, specifies France info. The latter do not show any desire to kill the animal according to the Courrier Picard. “We all agree to do a hunt without a rifle,” Patrick Colliez, the chairman of the hunting society, told the newspaper.

These statements also aim to reassure animal rights associations which have been calling since Sunday, October 17, to spare the “Auxi puma”. Launched on Saturday, the petition “Justice and respect for the Auxilois puma” has already reached almost 40,000 signatures. ” Yes [ce puma] is put to death despite the fact that there was no attack, the prefect will have to report to animal protection associations ”, writes the signatory of the platform.

Contacted by France Info, the Prefecture nevertheless explained on Sunday that the death of the young cougar was the only solution to neutralize him. “It’s impossible to put this animal to sleep. According to the veterinarian, it is necessary to be able to accommodate a hypodermic syringe, that implies a shot at 20 m maximum from the animal. Nobody knows how to do that on a beast whose temperament we do not know, ”explains the prefecture.