The bomb threat in a high school in Orleans lifted on Tuesday evening, an investigation entrusted to the judicial police

Due to a threat of an attack, the Benjamin-Franklin public high school in Orléans was completely evacuated by the police this Tuesday in the middle of the afternoon. The operation started around 3 p.m. and took place in peace: 1,500 people in all had to leave the premises, after a man threatening to “blow up high school” and speaking in Arabic called the establishment, said the police.

The evacuated students were grouped together in Parc Pasteur initially © Radio France

Traffic is interrupted on rue Eugène Vignat for cars as well as for buses and trams. And the neighboring high school, the Pothier high school, remained confined until 5.45 p.m .: the pupils were required to stay indoors, as a precaution as well, and had to remain seated along the walls of their classrooms for an hour, as is the procedure in such a case. Flora, a student at Pothier high school, tells what happened: “I ran into a friend who was panicked because in fact she had seen about fifty police officers outside and she told me that there was an attack alert and all that. The supervisor arrived two minutes later. He told us “Attack alert, this is not an exercise. Hide in the rooms!” And so, suddenly, we closed the shutters, we put ourselves against the walls so that we are not seen. And there, we were left without information. We must have stayed 30, 40 minutes without information and we, with our phones, saw that there was information on this alert and suddenly, we saw that it was in relation to Benjamin Franklin. We were all a little panicked but then we got information from the school which told us that everything was under control, that we could, in quotes, resume classes, that there was no further hiding. in the rooms. We could not go out until 1:45 after “

At the same time (5:45 p.m.), the staff of the Lycée Jean Zay were authorized to return to the establishment. The premises of the departmental directorate of national education services (Inspection académie) of Loiret, located nearby, are also confined, with a ban on public access and a ban on staff leaving. The Jean-Zay high school, located behind the Pasteur park, was not confined, however.





The police indicate having decided to evacuate the Franklin high school as a precaution, without further information on the reality of the threat: the students were, initially, gathered inside the Pasteur park in Orléans, then were allowed to return home (lessons were stopped at 3 p.m.).

End of the police intervention at 8:30 p.m.

A team of deminers from Versailles was expected on site at the end of the day, but ultimately it was the exploration dogs of the national gendarmerie who were dispatched and arrived at 7 p.m. They combed the entire Franklin High School building, and the alert was lifted at 8:30 p.m. : nothing suspicious was found. Rue Eugène Vignat has been reopened to traffic.

The judicial police seized of an investigation

According to our information, the Orléans public prosecutor’s office has seized the judicial police with an investigation after this false bomb threat. The man on the phone reportedly shouted “Allahu akbar”. The investigation could be opened on an apologia for terrorism, which means that the author of this malicious appeal risks serious prosecution if it is re-found.