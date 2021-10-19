The Booking company sentenced to a fine of 1.2 million euros for non-compliance with the tourism code

The Dutch company Booking.com BV was sentenced on Monday to a fine of 1.234 million euros for non-compliance with the tourism code, which will be paid in full to the City of Paris.

The Paris court ruled that Booking had “disregarded” certain provisions of the Tourism Code by not transmitting certain information to the City of Paris, in particular the number of days during which tourist accommodation was subject to a rental. The City of Paris, which requested a fine greater than 150 million euros, had taken Booking before the civil justice in January 2021 considering that it had not received the requested information “within the allotted time”.





Booking disappointed

“Booking.com BV demonstrates to have, in a process of compliance, transmitted the requested information”, specifies the decision of the court, which considers, however, that the company “delayed” in communicating the data requested by the City of Paris. “Thus, unlike the request presented by the City of Paris which seeks a dissuasive sanction, the fine imposed must be set at a reduced amount”, explains the decision.

“We are disappointed by the decision (…) relating to the sharing of data between Booking.com and the City of Paris”, commented the Dutch company, which indicates working “in close collaboration with the City of Paris since then to guarantee the quality. and the effectiveness of the data we share and to ensure that we fully comply with all of our legal obligations in France. “