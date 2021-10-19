The Bose Headphones 700 is available for pre-ordering a Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro

Google definitely knows how to go about making people want to buy its new premium smartphone from launch. For this, the Mountain View firm is again partnering with the Bose brand to offer this time the Headphones 700 wireless headphones offered for any pre-order of a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro.

Remember, for the Pixel 5 launch last year, Google was offering a Bose QuietComfort QC 35 II headphones for any pre-order of their smartphone. But for its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the brand wants to aim even higher by making an even better gift for those who will crack before the official release of the flagships.

Where to pre-order the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro?

As of now, the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are available for pre-order at the respective prices of 649 euros and 899 euros. And if you checkout before October 27, 2021 inclusive, you’ll receive a Bose Headphones 700 worth 399 euros for free. This wireless headset is still today among the best references on the market and we will explain why at this address.

Google Pixel 6: the right compromise

This year, the Mountain View firm is launching two premium smartphones and the Google Pixel 6 represents the right compromise for anyone who wants to take excellent photos for a budget of less than 700 euros. The latter is equipped with a dual camera with a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor on one side and a 12-megapixel (114 °) ultra-wide-angle sensor on the other. This composition promises to do feats knowing Google’s algorithms, especially since it will be aided by a laser autofocus sensor, a spectral flicker sensor and optical image stabilization. For selfies, there is an 8 megapixel sensor.

The design has also changed a lot compared to the Pixel 5 last year, evidenced by the huge strip crossing the back from left to right which houses the various photo sensors. Beyond aesthetics, this will allow the Pixel 6 to be stable when placed on a table. The bubble in the screen is no longer in the left corner, but centered at the top. And speaking of the screen, this one has grown compared to the previous model, this time reaching 6.4 inches to definitely ditch the compact aspect. Too bad, but the panel promises to be of good quality, since AMOLED in Full HD + at 90 Hz. The fingerprint sensor is housed just below.

Finally, it is especially at the level of performance that the new high-end smartphone from Google will stand out from the competition, since it has the particularity of integrating a brand new in-house processor: the Google Tensor. If we can not yet really judge its power, the brand promises to focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning. The chip should also speed up the photo experience, but also voice commands (Google Assistant), translation (Google Translate), etc. And compatibility with the 5G network is obviously part of it. As far as autonomy is concerned, the Pixel 6 expects endurance of more than a day, comfortable with its 4614 mAh battery and a 30 W fast charge, taking the phone from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes.





Google Pixel 6 Pro: the juggernaut

The second premium smartphone is therefore the Google Pixel 6 Pro, and not XL, because it is true that this name change does not only increase the dimensions of the phone. So yes, the screen diagonal goes to 6.7 inches, but the panel promises an even stronger visual immersion with its curved edges, its QHD + definition and its refresh rate climbing to 120 Hz. The latter benefits from the LTPO technology to adapt the display frequency up to 10 Hz depending on usage, and therefore save battery.

For the photo, it goes even further than the classic version of the Pixel 6 by simply adding an additional sensor, namely a 48-megapixel telephoto lens which can display an optical zoom x4. Optical image stabilization is also part of this sensor. In addition, the selfie camera is upgraded to 11.1 megapixels and thus offer to shoot in 4K at 30 frames per second – which is quite rare for a front sensor. As you will have understood, versatility is essential with this Pro version.

However, the differences do not end there, since the Pixel 6 Pro offers 12 GB of RAM while the classic Pixel 6 only embeds 8 GB. The Google Tensor chip is still in the game and this gain in RAM should allow to boost performance while improving the fluidity of the experience. The battery capacity is also increased to 5,003 mAh in order to gain autonomy.

The first smartphones with Android 12

Whether it is the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro, they both come with the new version of the OS from Google in 2021, the aptly named Android 12. The latter offers an interface that gives pride of place to color changes. with Material You and which you seem to like a lot. Many other handy features are available.