The breakdown of the covid certificate poses three major questions

Let’s take a few moments to come back to the failure that affected the covid certificate on Friday evening. For about an hour, from 7:30 p.m., it was impossible to use this certificate, both in digital form and on paper. It was impossible to have it validated, and we could see, on the screen of his telephone, the words “invalid signature” on a red background. The certificate was unusable, and at the entrance of a restaurant, theater or game, logically, no one could control it. Although this outage did not last, it highlights three major issues.

1. Questionable timing

The first has to do with timing. The Federal Office for Information Technology and Telecommunications (OFIT) evoked Friday evening as the cause of the failure of maintenance work on the European gateway. But is it reasonable to carry out such work during the day, or even in the early evening, when the covid certificate is precisely the most used for going out, whether at noon or in the evening? We can doubt it. The certificate has become so important in our daily life that it seems inappropriate to carry out technical work that would seem risky during the day.





2. A lame communication

The second question relates to communication from the OFIT. Two tweets on Friday evening, at 9:43 p.m. and at 11:49 p.m., that’s minimum service. Especially since they have only been published in German. We would have hoped for more detailed explanations, in the national languages. Too bad, seen again the omnipresence of the certificate in our lives. The Confederation must do better.

3. A dizzying addiction

The third question is more general. It relates to our increasingly strong dependence on digital solutions and their fragility. A breakdown can occur, it is obvious. Especially since it is the first linked to the certificate, which has so far displayed impressive reliability. But all it took was a bad handling to have an immediate impact on a large number of Swiss people. I can’t help but draw a parallel between this outage and those that recently affected Facebook and Google. It only takes a small grain of sand in the digital machine to touch us all. Friday’s technical concern reminds us how much our daily lives are shaped by technical solutions that will never be 100% reliable.

Find our main articles on the covid crisis.