the city of Moscow orders its first health restrictions since last summer

To fight the epidemic, various restrictions have been announced, such as the compulsory vaccination of city hall employees and the confinement of unvaccinated over 60s.

Screw tower in Russia. The city of Moscow ordered, Tuesday, October 19, its first health restrictions since the summer in the face of a new surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. It must be said that the epidemic wave is not weakening. A few days earlier, the country recorded 1,002 deaths in 24 hours and 30,000 new cases are detected every day.

To combat the epidemic, various restrictions have therefore been announced. Among these measures, the authorities of the Russian capital have ordered the compulsory vaccination of 80% of the employees of the services, against 60% currently, by January 1, 2022, according to a message posted on the site of Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of the city.





The town hall also ordered the confinement of all unvaccinated over 60s from October 25 to February 25 and the teleworking of“at least 30%” company personnel. For its part, the Kremlin is considering ordering a week off at the end of October, to slow the progression of the virus.