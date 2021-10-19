The composition of PSG against Leipzig: Navas preferred to Donnarumma, Draxler holder, Icardi package

We take almost the same ones and start over. Three weeks after the success against Manchester City (2-0) in the form of a benchmark match, Mauricio Pochettino decided to renew almost the same team against RB Leipzig on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes. There is a forced change: in the absence of Neymar, package, it is Julian Draxler who will be in charge of the left side despite a low playing time in recent weeks.

For the rest, Mauricio Pochettino decided for continuity. With one exception, that of the goalkeeper. While Gianluigi Donnarumma was tipped, it is finally Keylor Navas, affected in selection last week, who will start in the Parisian cage. In the middle, the Parisian coach made the choice to renew the trident Verratti-Herrera-Gueye with the Italian in regista and the two torchbearers who will have every opportunity to harass the opposing circles.

In front, we will expect a lot from the Messi-Mbappé association after the magnificent goal of the Argentine against City. On the Parisian bench, there will therefore be options even if Mauro Icardi is ultimately no longer viable. The Argentinian, however in the group, is not present on the scoresheet after personal problems linked to his break-up with Wanda Nara, his wife and agent.





The composition of PSG : Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Herrera, Verratti, Gueye – Messi, Mbappé, Draxler.

: Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Herrera, Verratti, Gueye – Messi, Mbappé, Draxler. The composition of Leipzig : Gulácsi – Klostermann, Simakan, Orban, Angeliño – Mukiele, Laimer, Adams, Haidara – Nkunku – André Silva

