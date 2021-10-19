the court orders the hearing of Nicolas Sarkozy as a witness

The former president is the subject of a warrant. Even if he is not prosecuted in this case, he will therefore be forced to testify.

He will be forced to testify. The Paris Criminal Court ordered the hearing of Nicolas Sarkozy as a witness on Tuesday, October 19, the day after the opening of the trial of the “Elysee polls” case. On the dock are five former relatives of the former French president, including the former secretary general of the presidency Claude Guéant.

The court has issued a warrant against Nicolas Sarkozy, which means that “the order is given to the police to immediately bring before him the person against whom it is awarded “, according to article 122 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. In other words, even if he is not prosecuted, the president will be obliged to come and testify.





Monday, the first day of the trial, the former president was absent and his presence was at the heart of the two hours of procedural debates. “His testimony is essential to understand” [le] “ssystem “ then in force at the Elysee Palace, pleaded Jérôme Karsenti, the lawyer for the Anticor association.

Protected in this case by the criminal immunity guaranteed by the Constitution, the former president was never prosecuted or heard and he indicated, in a letter read by the president of the tribunal, that he “did not intend to comply with this summons”.