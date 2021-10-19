the Covid-19 disrupts the third referendum

Will the voters of New Caledonia be able, on December 12, to vote for a third and last time within the framework of the Nouméa agreement of May 5, 1998 on the territory’s accession to full sovereignty? This is the date that was chosen by the government at the end of the week of work and discussions held at the end of May in Paris to which the Minister for Overseas, Sébastien Lecornu, had invited the representatives. Caledonian political formations. But, in the meantime, the Covid-19 has appeared on the archipelago of 280,000 inhabitants. Since the first indigenous cases were reported on September 6, 243 people have died and 10,163 have contracted the disease, according to the latest health report released Tuesday, October 19 by the Caledonian government.

A few hours earlier, Mr. Lecornu had left for the metropolis, after a trip of two weeks on the territory, including a week in isolation, in accordance with the health protocol applied in New Caledonia. A dense visit, during which he led numerous exchanges, with customaries, local elected officials, nursing staff, economic players, security forces, the committee of wise men responsible for ensuring the smooth running of the campaign. referendum, or students from the University of New Caledonia.





Political meetings, too, with the President of the Government, Louis Mapou (National Union for Independence, UNI), the President of the Congress, Roch Wamytan (Caledonian Union, UC), and representatives of the Congress groups. With the latter, discussions focused in particular on the date of the referendum. The president of the UC, the main component of the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS), Daniel Goa, set the tone in a letter addressed to Mr. Lecornu. According to him, the health crisis would not allow a referendum campaign to be carried out under acceptable conditions. Also, the independence leader warned, if the date of December 12 was maintained ” no matter the cost “ : “The separatists will not fail to encourage non-participation of their electorate, he warned. This will obviously result in an overwhelming victory for the no, in a proportion that will totally discredit the consultation. “

Encourage participation

A missive – a missile – which greatly fueled the conversations. During their meetings with the Minister of Overseas Territories, the elected separatists reaffirmed their request for postponement of the referendum. “Our people will come out of this crisis wounded and it will be difficult to campaign. It will be an affront to the dignity of people who bear the pain of having lost a loved one ”, says Jean-Pierre Djaïwé (UNI-FLNKS). However, he does not mention the idea of ​​calling not to participate in the consultation if it was maintained on December 12. “We did not talk about a boycott, because we are in a situation where we must not add the crisis to the crisis, he explains. We are intelligently trying to find solutions to get out of it. “

