The Covid-19 epidemic is slowly picking up, our maps to follow it in real time

SCIENCE – It was tenuous, it now seems clear: after two months of continuous decline, the incidence rate, one of the main tools for monitoring the Covid-19 epidemic, is no longer declining and is even rising slowly in France.

The circulation of the coronavirus therefore seems to be on the rise, but we should not be overly concerned for the moment. Indeed, these figures should be read with caution, first of all because this increase was foreseeable with the arrival of autumn. Then, because vaccination is a game-changer and it is possible that this rebound will not turn into a wave, let alone a hospital wave, especially as the school holidays approach.

Finally, because these figures hide strong differences between territories and the incidence rate is so low that simple clusters can cause it to jump temporarily. Conversely, non-reimbursement of screening tests for non-vaccinated adults without a prescription could skew this incidence rate thermometer.

To see more clearly, The HuffPost invites you to examine in detail the state of the Covid-19 epidemic in France in the interactive maps and curves below, updated daily.

An increase in cases and positivity

We note that the average number of cases has started to rise again since October 9. The same goes for the incidence rate, logically. The positivity rate is also increasing, which means that this increase in the number of cases cannot be due to a simple increase in the number of tests performed. On this point, the next few days will be crucial to see to what extent the delisting of certain tests will impact screening.

As for hospital services, no increase has yet been recorded, but we see that admissions to hospital or intensive care have not fallen for several days and are stabilizing around a low plateau. These evolutions are even clearer on the graph below which shows the evolution in percentage of these indicators over one week.

The incidence map by department

This inventory of the Hexagon hides very diverse realities according to the territories. The two maps below provide a better understanding of this phenomenon. On the first, the departments are colored according to the incidence rate. The deeper the red, the more cases of Covid-19 are reported.

For technical reasons, the ultra-marine territories cannot be displayed, but are all available in our graphs below.

We can see that the incidence is contained in many departments. The situation is therefore not yet alarming. However, the dynamic is not good. To realize this, this second map colors the departments according to the evolution of the incidence over a week. As we can see, the circulation of the coronavirus is accelerating in a large majority of departments.





Evolution of incidence and positivity by department

With a relatively low incidence rate, it should be understood that sudden increases can be recorded in some departments without this being alarming at first. A cluster can therefore lead to a sudden increase in incidence even if it is under control, especially in the less populated areas.

In Lozère, the department with the highest incidence, this is partly what happened (see more details in our article dedicated to the situation in this department). Two clusters in primary schools led to a sudden increase in cases. However, the situation is under surveillance, as cases have also been recorded in other age groups. Either because the children, serving as “reservoirs”, have contaminated the other age groups, or because the virus circulates more, in particular because of the lifting of certain barrier gestures and the holding of large gatherings.

It will therefore be necessary to monitor the evolution of these trends by department over several days. The graph below allows you to check the evolution of the epidemic in your department.

The incidence rate by age and by department

Another way to check if an increase is currently due to a circumscribed cluster is to see if the incidence is increasing in all age groups. The two graphs below allow, for the department of your choice, to check the incidence rate as well as its evolution over one week according to age.

A predictable and predicted increase

Although the next few days will be crucial, a further increase in incidence does not necessarily mean that a new wave will befall hospitals. With vaccination and measures still in place, it is possible that this increase in cases is moderate enough not to impact the health system.

In any case, this is one of the optimistic scenarios of the Institut Pasteur, which estimates in its latest model that without loosening the measures in force, the reproduction rate of the virus would gradually increase with the cooling of temperatures, but without causing a strong wave of hospitalization.

In its opinion of October 5, the Scientific Council wanted to be cautiously optimistic in view of these models, while recalling that there are still many uncertainties, from the impact of the weather on the epidemic to the possible decrease in the epidemic. effectiveness of vaccines after six months. We can see in the graph below that the incidence has started to rise first for the oldest age groups, those who were vaccinated earlier.

It remains to be seen whether the trend will reverse or increase and, above all, what the impact will be on the hospital system. A loss of efficacy over time of vaccines against infection seems to be emerging, even if there is no consensus. On the other hand, the efficacy against severe forms would remain high, even without a third dose. The success or otherwise of the recall campaign could also have a significant impact on the future of the epidemic.

