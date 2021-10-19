The electric Porsche Macan arrives in 2023

For Porsche, investing in the SUV category with the Porsche Cayenne and then the Porsche Macan is very profitable. It is these two models that drive the production upwards of Porsche, in particular the Porsche Macan which alone accounts for a third of the sales of the sports brand from Stuttgart. However, faced with increasingly severe antipollution standards, Porsche has decided to review the copy of the Macan and make it a 100% electric model.

The thermal Macan is not dead

Rest assured fans of the thermal Macan, it should continue its career in parallel with the 100% electric model, until all the automotive markets in the world convert to electric. This is why the thermal Porsche Macan has just undergone a big restyling: more aggressive style, fewer buttons inside and more touch controls, increased power under the hood … Regarding the future opus, it does not. will take practically nothing from this Macan since it will have a new platform.

Special electric platform

The PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform, designed in partnership with Audi, will serve as the technical basis for this new electric Porsche Macan. A modern platform which accommodates the 800 volts technology which allows ultra-fast recharging. This model will also use high capacity batteries (up to 100 kWh) and should display a range much greater than that of the Porsche Taycan. While the Taycan can in its most powerful version reach 464 km of range, the Porsche Macan electric SUV should be able to reach 700 km.





Top level performance

As far as performance is concerned, for Porsche there is no question that the electric Porsche Macan is a plan-plan model, it is mandatory that it matches or even exceeds the performance of its competitors. One can imagine that the sportiest electric Porsche Macan is as powerful as the new Porsche Macan GTS with the 440 hp V6 block which can go from 0 to 100 km / h in 4s3. What is certain is that it will be entitled with certain versions to two electromotors, one at the front, the other at the rear in order to benefit from a powerful all-wheel drive.

Until 2023

The arrival of this new model is scheduled for 2023 and while waiting for this date, Porsche is diligently continuing to test the future electric Macan on the road. Several highly camouflaged prototypes of the electric Macan are currently circulating on the roads in the Stuttgart region.

The future electric Porsche Macan in ten points

New generation of the 100% electric Porsche Macan

5-door, five-seater body

Launch planned for the year 2023

New PPE platform (Premium Platform Electric)

Technical basis for premium electric models studied in partnership with Audi

800 Volt technology for ultra-fast charging

High capacity batteries (up to 100 kWh)

Long range: up to 700 km

Top-of-the-range version with two electric motors (one at the front and one at the rear) to have all-wheel drive

Price: from 80,000 € *

*Estimate