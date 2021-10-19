the epidemic promises to be large this winter!

Bronchiolitis is a very common viral infection in infants. For some of them, the infection can be serious. Due to barrier gestures, the bronchiolitis virus circulated very little during the winter of 2020-2021. The Scientific Council predicts a large-scale epidemic for the winter of 2022 and potentially pressure on the hospital system.

[EN VIDÉO] How the Covid will influence the flu epidemic Seasonal flu causes 8,000 to 10,000 deaths each year. Last season, marked by the start of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic, saw a totally unusual decline and it is likely that this year will also be very different from those we usually know.

All parents of children who have had bronchiolitis remember: breathing is noisy, difficult and wheezing. If the symptoms are very impressive for parents, bronchiolitis is mostly a mild disease. The infection is usually asymptomatic in adults. In France, bronchiolitis affects 30% of children under two years old. For 1% of them, it will require hospitalization for several days or weeks. Children under 6 months of age or premature babies, particularly fragile, are most at risk of developing a severe form of the disease.

the virus respiratory syncytial (RSV) is responsible for the disease. Very contagious, it is transmitted by saliva, sneezing or the hands. During thewinter 2020-2021, with the wearing of a mask and regular hand washing, the bronchiolitis virus has circulated very little. The number of emergency room visits for bronchiolitis was halved. Children born after march 2020 have had little or no contact with the virus and therefore are not immune. To date, there is no vaccine nor treatment for the bronchiolitis virus.





A more intense epidemic later in the winter

THE’epidemic bronchiolitis usually starts in early November, peaking at the end of December, and ends at the end of winter, at the end of March. In L’southern hemisphere, it was observed that the bronchiolitis epidemic was more intense and delayed in time. In France, it could therefore be that the epidemic is postponed to January 2022.

The Scientific Council alert on the possibility of a large-scale epidemic for the winter of 2022, which could lead to a new pressure on the hospital system, in the pediatric wards. In addition, the pediatric services currently receive a large number of children requiring psychiatric care, due to a lack of space available in the appropriate services.

How can I protect my child?

Simple gestures can helpavoid bronchiolitis in an infant. These are the barrier gestures that we have been applying since the start of the pandemic of Covid-19 !

During the epidemic phase, and in particular with children under 6 months, certain precautions must be taken:

wash your hands regularly;

avoid contact between the child and people with colds;

do not exchange objects between children: pacifiers, soft toys, toys;

ventilate the child’s room well;

avoid crowded places: shopping centers, public transport …

In the event of a cold or potential bronchiolitis, nose washes several times a day are effective and relieve the child. In case of fever, you can give paracetamol. Raising a child’s upper body when lying down can also help them breathe better.

Certain signs should alert and lead you to consult:

very fast or very noisy breathing;

a very restless child;

a sleepy child, who no longer reacts;

difficult food intake over several consecutive meals.