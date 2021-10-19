the executive is considering lowering taxes

A gas station, in Paris, on October 2, 2021. THOMAS COEX / AFP

Inflation is a bit like the Danaïdes barrel, which empties as it is filled. Six months before the presidential election, the government finds itself confronted with the subject of purchasing power for the third time in a few weeks. This slippery theme has been brought back to the center of the political debate by the strength of the global economic recovery following the Covid-19 epidemic, which has caused the prices of several raw materials, including energy, to soar, weakening households. modest, while wages do not follow the same trend.

After having proposed, in September, a measure to help the payment of heating bills with a revaluation of 100 euros of the energy check, then a “tariff shield” to counter the surge in gas and electricity bills, it is the rise in prices at the pump which has become the new thorn in the side of Emmanuel Macron. With the approach of the elections, the Head of State is indeed trying to sell his economic record, in particular in terms of purchasing power, and above all does not want to risk the resurgence of social anger of the “waistcoat” type. yellow ”, which was triggered in 2018 by the increase in taxes on motorists. “There will be a short-term action to support households”, promised Mr. Macron, Friday, October 15.





This is why the executive should announce a device “Simple, fair and efficient” to help the French face the rise in fuel prices, reaffirmed Tuesday, October 19 on RTL, the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal. He clarified that “The latest arbitrations [étaient] in progress ” and evoked a decision ” by the end of the week “. “All the leads are on the table”, he assured, mentioning “The question of taxes” and that of“A check, for specific assistance for people who use their car and who are subject to this increase”, who “May last several months”. The Prime Minister, Jean Castex, could announce the contours, as of Wednesday, October 20 in the evening, during a televised intervention.

There are many situations for motorists

Arbitration meetings have continued in recent days, and Emmanuel Macron and Jean Castex are expected to talk about it during their weekly lunch on Wednesday. The executive ensures that the two options remain under study, but the option of a temporary lowering of the fuel tax, initially discarded, seems to finally hold the rope. This solution would have the advantage of being easy to implement and to enter into force immediately – from 2021 -, while a “fuel bonus”, the other option mentioned, implies being able to target households likely to be penalized by the rise in prices at the pump, which is proving to be very complex. The government does not have, “ as for the energy check, a database of people who need their car to go to work ”, explained the Minister of Energy Transition, Barbara Pompili.

