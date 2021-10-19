“The Expendables 4”: Sylvester Stallone announces leaving the franchise

On her last day of filming for The Expendables 4, Sylvester Stallone filmed himself walking around the set between the technicians and the sets. Facing the camera, he says: “It’s my last day, so I’m enjoying it, but it’s still a bittersweet feeling. This is something that I am so attached to. It’s been almost 12 years and I’m ready to hand it over to Jason (Statham), put it in his expert hands and move on to the next challenge ”.

For this fourth film, Sylvester Stallone returns with his team of big guys composed of Jason Statham, Randy Couture and Dolph Lundgren. A cast, as impressive as ever, completed by the arrival of Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, 50 Cent and Tony Jaa.





“It’s so much fun bringing these stars together for a limitless action movie,” Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement in July. “The new film will have higher stakes and will be the biggest and most ‘badass’ adventure to date,” he warned. Question scenario, according to First, the film will center on Lee Christmas, the character played by Jason Statham. No date has yet been announced.

The very first Expendables in 2010 brought together the biggest stars of action films of the 80s (Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis) by associating them with stars of wrestling and martial arts (Jet Li, Chuck Norris or Jean-Claude Van Damme). The recipe had worked extremely well at the box office for all three films, raising over $ 829 million globally.

