The first 4 victims of the massive downsizing of Newcastle are known

The announced arrival of stars on the side of Newcastle, with the new funds of its Saudi investors (the PIF, Saudi public investment fund, now owns 80% of the club), is not only happy. If Allan Saint-Maximin or Callum Wilson do not really have to worry about, several players expect to be pushed towards the exit or even sacrificed to make way for the desired recruits. A massive degreasing is starting to take shape.

the Sun Understand that four players are already invited to pack up as quickly as possible. Excluded against Tottenham (2-3, 8th day of the Premier League), for the first outing of the Toons new version, Jonjo Shelvey (29) is thus clearly pushed out. The midfielder, who “Hasn’t shown much for a long time”, no longer enters the plans of the Magpies, and this, despite a rich experience (6 selections with England, a stint in Liverpool) and a contract running until June 2023.





Joelinton, flop to forget

Jamaal Lascelles (27) is also in the hot seat. The central defender, who arrived at the club in 2014 and under contract until June 2024, does not necessarily convince the new decision-makers. He could pay for his role as captain of Steve Bruce, the manager in the more than uncertain future, but also his last off the track. Also during the match against Spurs, the latter came to blows with his partner Isaac Hayden (26) in the locker room according to the revelations of the Daily Mail. An altercation that should not fix his case …

Arrived in 2016 from Bournemouth, Matt Ritchie (32) will also be affected by the departure plan of the new management. The Scottish international left-hander (16 capes, 3 goals) has done a great job, but, a year and a half from the end of his tenure (June 2023), he seems to have had his day. The record of Joelinton (25) – 6 goals in 77 matches since his arrival – should not allow him to obtain a reprieve, even if his lease extends until June 2025. The Brazilian, recruited at Hoffenheim in 2019 for nearly 45 M €, will undoubtedly remain like a flop in the history of the club, he who is also nicknamed “The new Guivarch”. A page turns.