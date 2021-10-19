the first reviews have fallen, the future of the MCU is here

The film is due to be released on November 3 The Eternals in movie theaters in France. The opportunity for Marvel to present the future of its MCU, more precisely the third feature film of its “Phase IV”. The world premiere of the film took place this Monday, October 18 in Los Angeles, the opportunity to collect the first impressions. The real criticisms will come out once the embargo is lifted, namely this Sunday. But by then, these first reviews seem unanimous, The Eternals is a must-see movie.

/! Warning, the following may contain spoilers for the film The Eternals /!

Unanimous critics

The Movie Podcast:

“The Eternals by Chloe Zhao movie is absolutely fantastic, the cookie-cutter Marvel model is thrown out the window and you are given an exciting experience, a must-see this year. @TheMoviePodcast review coming soon. “

Chloe Zhao’s #Eternals is MESMERIZING and unlike anything we’ve seen before in the MCU. It breaks the familiar mold and delivers an EPIC and beautifully crafted story that is GRAND, yet grounded in a love of humanity. Watch it in @IMAX.@TheMoviePodcast review October 24. pic.twitter.com/HHFluL8u2H October 19, 2021

“Chloe Zhao’s Eternals is mesmerizing and unlike anything we’ve seen before in the MCU. It breaks the familiar mold and delivers a beautifully crafted and grand epic story, but rooted in a love of humanity. Watch it in IMAX. Review TheMoviePodcast October 24.“

#Eternals is a BOLD direction for Marvel as they embrace the maturity of their universe. While I did find some parts slow, the films scale is something to behold. Ensemble action sequences like you’ve never seen before. Watch it in @IMAX Review soon @TheMoviePodcast pic.twitter.com/MdS3KwDTA2 October 19, 2021

“The Eternals is a bold direction for Marvel that embraces the maturity of its universe. Although I found some parts slow, the scale of the film is something to contemplate. Ensemble action sequences like you’ve never seen before. Watch it in IMAX. Review soon on TheMoviePodcast.“

Deseret News:

That said, it does not feel like a Marvel movie at all. It definitely feels like something different. Almost like its own movie. You could have called this #Eternals without the Marvel logo and no one would be the wiser. A lot of the MCU elements are not included in this movie. October 19, 2021

Each character has their own story and motivation. Some are better than others, some are more built out than others. It’s a little uneven in how much attention it brings to every character. October 19, 2021

“Well, The Eternals is huge in terms of cast, story, and scale. It is beautifully told with excellent music, actors and rhythm. It’s one of the most “cinematic” Marvel movies to date and it deserves a spot in the MCU’s top movie category. That said, it doesn’t look like a Marvel movie at all. It really looks like something different. Almost like his own movie. You could have called it The Eternals without the Marvel logo and no one would have cared. Lots of elements of the MCU are not included in this movie. As a story in its own right, that’s really good. I would love to see the world of The Eternals develop further. Knowing it’s in the MCU, it’ll be cool to see how it fits in there. Each character has their own story and their own motivation. Some are better than others, some are more built than others. He’s a bit uneven in the attention he pays to each character. “

Beyond the Trailer:

#Eternals is the most a-#MCU film to date – so much so that it feels like a different franchise! Very interested to see how #Marvel fans react to that …

My faves:#RichardMadden #AngelinaPretty#KumailNanjiani

& #LaurenRidloff Review embargo lifts Sunday! pic.twitter.com/tojJUSxN87 October 19, 2021

“The Eternals is the most different movie in the MCU to date – so much so that it looks like another franchise! I’m very curious to see how Marvel fans are going to react to this … My favorites: Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Lauren Ridloff. The criticism embargo is lifted on Sunday!“

Variety:

When MCU’s first gay superhero kisses his husband. Audience cheers and claps. #Eternals October 19, 2021

“When the MCU’s first gay superhero kisses her husband. The audience cheers and claps.”

Geek Vibes Nation:

#Eternals delivers plenty of hard hitting action with some tear jerking moments and some surprises that might shock you. Zhao dives deep into the charismatic diverse cast of characters and while some are fleshed out more than others, she handles the large cast with ease (2/4) pic.twitter.com/zDSijstmYe October 19, 2021

#Eternals is a beautiful, character driven epic that really must be seen in theaters to be appreciated. It ushers in the next wave of the MCU and it sets the tone for what’s to come. We will have our full review coming very soon! (4/4) pic.twitter.com/jo9Qh3Jqek October 19, 2021

“Right after winning an Oscar, Chloe Zhao doesn’t miss a step with Marvel’s Eternals. The Eternals is one of the most visually stunning comic book movies we’ve seen. Zhao has a great eye for detail and we see it in his sets and characters that pay homage to the comics. The Eternals offers a plethora of hard-hitting action scenes, with a few emotional moments and a few surprises that might shock you. Zhao dives intensely into the various charismatic characters, and while some are more fleshed out than others, she handles her large cast with ease. Thena, Ikaris and Sersi are without a doubt the most stand-out characters and they take up the screen every time they appear, but Makkari is a character we would have liked to see more often as she brings a lot of heart to this film. Fans will truly fall in love with these characters. The Eternals is a magnificent epic focused on characters that you absolutely must see in the theater to appreciate it. It ushers in the next wave of the MCU and sets the tone for what’s to come. We will have our full review very soon!“

Rotten Tomatoes:

Marvel’s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w / a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There’s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots – a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful pic.twitter.com/pIAFAyhJ4D October 19, 2021

“Marvel’s Eternals is spectacularly bizarre and rich with a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There is a bitter sweetness in the film, which is felt in the shots of the sunset – a touch of Chloe Zhao. He is full of soul and thoughtful. “

Holy crap – Eternals is a freaking MASTERPIECE !!! Packed with adrenaline right from the start, but also filled with lots of heart & humor! So many MCU firsts !! Your mind will be BLOWN! Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS !! #Eternals pic.twitter.com/jKiMJukn4S October 19, 2021

“Damn – The Eternals is a true masterpiece !!! Full of adrenaline from the start, but also full of heart and humor! So many firsts in the MCU! You will be blown away! Winks to comics but a totally unique story. This end credits will be a game changer !!“

Slash Movie:

#Eternals is surprising, epic, beautiful yet dense. It takes some big swings, sometimes feels like a DC film (not a criticism), other times feels like no other superhero movie ever. I wish I had a glowing quick reaction to offer you but I’m left with more complex thoughts. October 19, 2021

“The Eternals is surprising, epic, beautiful but dense. It slips away, sometimes looks like a DC movie (that’s not a review), and other times like no other superhero movie. I would love to have a quick and glowing reaction to you, but I am left with more complex thoughts.“

The first reviews are unanimous, The Eternals is a refreshing film that departs from the usual Marvel superhero movie mockup. Its large and impressive cast does not implode. A film that comes out on November 3 with us. Do you plan to go see him? Please feel free to respond to us via the survey below and the comments section.