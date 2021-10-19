the five levers mentioned by the government and the presidential candidates to lower the bill at the pump

A record. With a price at the pump of 1.5583 euros (more than 2 additional cents compared to the previous week), the price of a liter of diesel reached, Monday, October 18, a new all-time high, according to official figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition. A few months before the presidential election, the rise in fuel prices panics the political class. What solutions do the executive and the main candidates for the Elysee offer to reduce the bill for motorists? Overview.

A fuel check

This is the solution the government is moving towards, but “there is still work to be done” to develop it, Bruno Le Maire explained on Monday. The Minister of the Economy said to himself “more favorable” to the creation of a “fuel check” which would be allocated under conditions of resources, on the model of the energy check, than a reduction in taxes on diesel and gasoline.

A reduction in taxes is “unfair”, said the minister, because it would not target the households that need it most. A reduction in taxes “is very expensive” because a cent reduction, hardly noticeable for the drivers, represents “half a billion euros “ in less in the coffers of the State, also argued Bruno Le Maire.

The ecologist party Europe Ecologie-Les Verts (EELV) is also in favor of this fuel check solution. Its national secretary, Julien Bayou, defended this idea Monday on SudRadio. Calling for “aim wide”, up to “15 million families”, he defended the idea of ​​energy checks up to 400 euros for the most modest households and 100 euros for the middle classes, as proposed Sunday on BFMTV Yannick Jadot, the environmental candidate for the Elysee.

A reduction in distributors’ margins

The Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, estimated last week that distributors must “make a gesture in this difficult period by reducing their margins” on the price of gasoline. In response, the Leclerc centers announced Monday that they will sell fuel at cost price until October 30 in all their service stations (apart from the highways). “We are making the maximum effort that the law allows us to make. We currently do not have the right to sell at a loss.”, specified in a press release Michel-Edouard Leclerc, president of the strategic committee of the centers of the group.

He also explained on RTL that his stores “had only one or two cents under the foot”. “I wanted to underline it saying: we sell without margin until the end of the month. And so, if it continues to increase, the leeway, it is not with us, it is with you [le gouvernement]“, launched the boss of the Leclerc centers, alluding to the taxes collected by the State on each liter of gasoline sold.

Lower taxes

Several political figures are also calling on the government to lower these astronomical taxes on fuel (around 60% of the price per liter at the pump). Among these, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. “Eleven million people need their cars every day to go to work. We must support them to turn the page on thermal vehicles from 2030 “, explained the socialist presidential candidate in an interview with Release October 5.

On the side of the National Rally, Marine Le Pen also proposed to lower the VAT on gasoline, gas and electricity, to 5.5% instead of 20% currently. For gasoline, this rate would represent around 10 euros saved on a full 60 euros, she argued. Arnaud Montebourg, also candidate for the Elysée, did not say anything else on Sunday in the political program of France 3. He too proposes to reduce the VAT to 5.5% for all energy tariffs.

The Communist candidate, Fabien Roussel, for his part is calling for a modulated reduction in the famous TICPE (Internal consumption tax on energy products). He proposes to establish a “floating tax” on fuels to cushion the surge in prices at the pump, “as it could have been done at the time by the Jospin government [entre octobre 2000 et juillet 2002]“, what “allows taxes to be lowered when the price of a barrel goes up so that it does not weigh on the purchasing power of our fellow citizens”, he explained last Thursday on CNews.

Freezing gasoline prices

This is the solution advocated by Jean-Luc Mélenchon. The Popular Union candidate explained Sunday in the 1 p.m. newspaper of France 2 that this price freeze should be applied to all energy tariffs. His spokesperson, the deputy Alexis Corbière, explained last Thursday on franceinfo why his party preferred price blocking to lower taxes: “When we recognize that there is a problem, we must act. We propose to use the method that had been that of Edouard Philippe during the crisis of ‘yellow vests’: we block prices. We block them at their level. current, already to prevent it from continuing to rise. The problem with lowering taxes is that it comes down to the French and public money funding it. This allows private groups to continue to make their profit margins. On the other hand, there is less public money coming in “, had denounced the elected representative of France rebellious.

Mileage costs better supported by employers

Valérie Pécresse, she pleaded Sunday to raise the ceiling of the mileage package paid by the employer in order to mitigate the rise in gasoline prices. “There is a half support by the employers of the mileage packages. Perhaps we could consider authorizing a more important support”, suggested the president of the Ile-de-France region and candidate for the investiture of the right for the presidential election during the “Grand jury” LCI-RTL-Le Figaro.

The employer is not required to cover the mileage fuel costs of its employees who come to work by car, explains the Radio France program “Le décryptage éco”. On the other hand, if an employee takes his personal vehicle for a business trip, there is a compulsory payment, depending on the type of car and its power. This support is done according to a scale set by Bercy, up to a ceiling.