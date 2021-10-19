the fuel that could have saved diesel

The Finnish sustainable diesel specialist Neste is launching its product “Neste MY Renewable Diesel” on the Belgian market. The fuel, made from renewable raw materials from the food industry (animal fats or frying oils treated with hydrogen), is marketed on the Belgian market in Q8 and Texaco stations under the HVO100 label.

On paper, this fuel has it all. HVO stands for “Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil”. It is a synthetic paraffinic diesel, certified as sustainable, made from sustainable vegetable oils, or from waste reprocessing (fats, animals, cooking oils, residual oils, etc.). This biofuel is compatible with all existing diesel engines and does not require any modification of vehicles or distribution infrastructure.

It would allow customers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% over the life cycle of the fuel compared to fossil diesel, Neste explains. “We are committed to helping our customers reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tonnes per year by 2030,” adds Carl Nyberg, Executive Vice President of the Renewable Road Transport business unit from Neste.

€ 2.86 per liter but 90% less emissions

This type of fuel, which could have postponed the abandonment of the diesel engine, banned in France in certain ZFEs (low emission zones) from 2024 and for sale as new, from 2035. The problem is that this diesel renewable is much more expensive than traditional diesel at the pump. The HVO100 costs € 2.86 per liter, compared to € 1.68 for the B7 diesel. Neste believes that this price will drop when the supply increases.





Peter Zonneveld, European Sales Director of Neste recalls that according to the projections of the International Energy Agency, electric cars alone will not be enough to replace the 4,500 million tonnes of current oil demand and that “all the solutions will be necessary “. “We calculated the total cost of owning an electric car. The Neste MY is the cheapest per tonne of CO2 reduced, ”Zonneveld insists.







The fuel is currently available to individuals at more than 100 stations in the Netherlands and at more than 500 stations around the world including the United States. In France, the biodiesel sector is authorized. The latter differs because it uses “Methyl Esters of Fatty Acids”. These FAMEs are used as a mixture in commercial B7 diesel up to 7%, up to 10% in B10 diesel, 30% by volume in B30 diesel, and up to 100% in B100.

The B30 and B100 are not compatible with all engines and are reserved for use in a “captive fleet”, that is to say for fleets of vehicles which have their own logistics for the supply and distribution of fuel. . In other words for the road market but also for agricultural machinery, construction equipment and other similar equipment.