the girl’s father reveals the last words they exchanged

More than a month after the discovery of their daughter’s body, Gabby Petito’s parents spoke in a long interview during which the father revealed the last words exchanged with his daughter.
It is a news item, sordid as often, of which we do not know if we will have the conclusion one day. What is certain, however, is that it continues to fascinate the whole world and continues to offer us twists and turns. Since the beginning of September 2021, the disappearance and then the assassination of Gabby Petito, 22, as well as the search for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, make the headlines of the Anglo-Saxon newspapers. The American couple began their journey to the western United States in early July. Gabby had planned to document their entire itinerary on her Youtube channel and social media. But on September 1, a month before their supposed return date, Brian Laundrie had returned home alone, aboard the infamous van. Less than 20 days later, the young woman’s body was found in Teton County, Wyoming, where the couple are believed to have made their last camp. The cause of his death turned out to be strangulation. Clearly, the young woman was strangled.
“The last thing I said to her…”
This October 18, the parents of the girl gave an interview to 60 minutes, an Australian TV show. And it is a passage more than another that we will remember from this moment of television. The one where the father of Gabby Petito, Joseph Petito, confided the last words he had exchanged with his daughter. The mother had already revealed what had bugged her to understand that her daughter might be a danger: a suspicious text message. But the mother hadn’t been able to discuss further with her daughter, even suspecting that the message was not coming from her. On the contrary, the father, who had already paid a heartfelt tribute to the young woman at her funeral, has a more tender memory of his last discussion with Gabby, as he explained, upset: “The last thing I said to her… the very last line she heard from me was ‘I love you’ and she replied ‘I love you too’.“
Brian Laundrie, summoned to surrender
In this interview, they called Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend with whom the young woman spent her last moments, accused of having assaulted her and the only suspect still wanted, as “coward” and once again called on him to be to return. They also asked the young man’s family to break the silence. In addition to expressing their obvious heartbreak, they remembered the last moments spent with their daughter and explained that they were worried about letting their daughter go on a trip across the country in a van … but that they “felt safe because she was with Brian” and “thought he would take care of her”. Heartbreaking confidences, given the circumstances in which this interview is given.