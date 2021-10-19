the government promises “by the end of the week” a device “simple, fair and effective”

To help the French face the rise in fuel prices, the government will announce “by the end of the week” a device “simple, fair and efficient” announced Tuesday, October 19 its spokesperson, Gabriel Attal. “The last arbitrations are underway. What matters to us is to make a decision”, he added on RTL about these “protective measures” of consumers.

>> Fuels: visualize the rise in gasoline and diesel prices, close to their historical record

“It’s a matter of days”, said the government spokesperson, referring to a decision “by the end of the week”. “We are working on it, all avenues are on the table. There is the question of taxes, and the question of a check, of specific assistance for people who use their car and who suffer from this. increase”, he recalled.





Asked about a possible reduction in taxes, he repeated that there was “no track excluded”. As for a fuel check, “it is also a possibility”. “The ideal is to have direct help targeted to the people who need it”, he stressed. But he said “hear also” the French who say they are “always above the thresholds” and ultimately not being able to benefit from direct aid. “We want the most impacted French people to be able to be accompanied and helped in this moment of rising prices which is likely to last several months”, insisted Gabriel Attal.