The health pass extended until summer 2022? The text arrives at the National Assembly

The tool, hated by a minority of the population but used by a large majority of French people since the summer, is at the heart of this bill called “health vigilance”.

The deputies will vote on the extension for eight months of the device, which will make it possible to span the presidential and legislative elections. A choice that makes oppositions scream.

More than 380 amendments were tabled for this first reading, including a majority on the contentious article 2.

“It’s going to be tense”, predicts LR Philippe Gosselin. “We cannot sit on democracy”, castigates Pierre Dharréville, one of the spokespersons of the Communist group.

Gérard Larcher, president of the Senate with a right-wing majority, has already announced that he was “no question of giving a blank check” to the executive for such a long and politically sensitive period.

The Constitutional Council should be seized by the oppositions if the bill does not evolve over the parliamentary shuttle, scheduled until early November.

In the street, the protest, which had met with some success in the middle of the summer, is running out of steam in this new school year.

More than 40,000 demonstrators were counted by the Ministry of the Interior on Saturday, 67,000 according to the militant collective Le Nombre Jaune.

In the hemicycle, the majority will have to keep an eye on its own troops.