the hostages of the Bataclan tell their face to face with the terrorists

For more than two hours, they were hostages of the Bataclan terrorists. David, Grégory, Caroline and Sébastien told the special court of assizes this morbid face-to-face.

“It’s true it’s amazing, but I feel like we all saved each other’s lives because no one broke that night.” Grégory sums up the state of mind of the eleven people who this Friday, November 13, 2015 were the hostages of Ismaël Omar Mostefaï and Foued Mohamed-Aggad, two of the three terrorists of the Bataclan. Of the 11 hostages, four agreed to testify this Tuesday before the special assize court to tell the two hours of horror they experienced.

David was 23 at the time of the attacks. Of Chilean origin, he lived in the Parisian suburbs. In a calm voice, leaning on slides representing Bataclan cards, he goes back at length to these long seconds, which he ended up counting. “I counted 1:45,” he said at the bar. At the time of the attack, he was in the bathroom, before joining his friends on the balcony of the auditorium.

“When I hear the shots, I understand almost instantly that they are Kalashnikov shots,” recalls the young man, black hair tied in a ponytail.

“I’m not kicking the Kalashnikov”

David returns to the balcony, his friends flee, he does not move. The young man crawls to a corridor where about thirty people are already. A pregnant woman tells her “can I jump out of the window”. “I understand everyone’s distress,” breathes David. Continuing his story, he evokes this moment when he decides to hoist himself on the roof. He goes through a window and grabs an air vent. With humor, he says that his weight does not allow him to lift himself. Beside him arrives Sébastien.

David, Sébastien, Caroline, Marie, Arnaud, these are the “soups” with six other people taken hostage by the terrorists. It is the nickname, contraction of “buddy” and “hostage”, that these miraculous people have given themselves. Clinging to the facade, David remembers telling Sébastien that afterwards they would go for a drink. Sébastien tells how David saved his life by telling him not to move.

Because when Ismaël Omar Mostefaï sticks his head out and targets the two men, “I am not kicking the Kalashnikov, I am going in.”

“I am hostage for something I do not understand”

The hostage-taking then begins. First on the balcony, they are all sitting next to each other. “That’s where they started their diatribe on Syria, they spoke perfect French, I didn’t see the connection, remembers Caroline. The big one was calm, the little one ran from left to right, as if possessed.” A voice launches to David: “what do you think of your president? I tell him that I do not think anything”.

“I am Chilean, I am 23 years old so the policy passes me over, I am hostage for something about which I do not understand anything”, continues the young man.

Then Samy Amimour, the third terrorist, is neutralized by the commissioner of BAC Nord 75 while he is on the stage of the Bataclan. “They are going to say ‘he fought well’ and then they ask us to hurry up to get up,” recalls Grégory. He had come with his friend Caroline. Both will evoke the “tasks” entrusted by the terrorists to the hostages. Sébastien, who became “the hostages’ spokesman”, was the first to speak with the terrorists, his long hair earned him the nickname of the “Libyan”.





“Responsible for looking at the ceiling”

Grouped together in a corridor, the hostages first sit in front of the door which separates this space from the balcony. Then the terrorists will make them get up so that they can stand in front of the windows. In her soft voice, tinged with strong emotion, Caroline remembers being “instructed to look at the ceiling, to avoid … I don’t know what”. Gregory was sent to him by one of the terrorists to retrieve a bag full of magazines left on an armchair on the balcony.

“I take the pit, entangled bodies everywhere, there is no more a noise, this mixture of blood and powder which takes your nose”, he confides.

Once his mission is completed, Grégory is responsible for sitting in front of the door and reporting the noises he hears to Foued Mohamed-Aggad, who has lost the use of an ear by dint of shooting. When he evokes the groans of the wounded, the terrorist reminds him of the situation of women and children in Syria. The forty-something, gray-haired, also tells how he must have “spent his evening shouting ‘we have 20 hostages, we have Kalashnikovs, explosive belts. We’re going to blow everything up’.”

“I don’t know if I should say ‘I’, ‘they’, ‘we’ anymore.”

“Why weren’t they shooting us?”

Throughout the testimonies, each will bring his little anecdote, this timeless moment. Gregory remembers refusing to give his phone to the terrorists, turning it off in his pocket to pretend he was out of battery. “I didn’t feel like giving my things away,” he said. Sébastien remembers taking banknotes out of his wallet to burn them as he had just done with a wad of money at the request of the terrorists.

All especially evoke this feeling of being a miracle. “I don’t understand anything except that I’m going to die,” David repeated over and over. One by one, they look back on the times when they thought the terrorists were going to shoot them. “We wondered a lot of key moments why they didn’t shoot us after what they had done”, remembers Sébastien. Grégory returns to this moment when a terrorist addresses him: “I think he is going to assassinate me for the example”. Everyone remembers the first bullet fired at the door by the BRI police.

“I’m going to shout ‘no, no, no, don’t storm!'”, Reports Grégory. “The arrival of the police is not necessarily good news, I was afraid of taking a bullet,” David abounds.

The hostages agree that Ismaël Omar Mostefaï and Foued Mohamed-Aggad had not prepared for the aftermath. They tried to reach, through Sébastien, the media, the prefecture, in vain. They demanded a letter signed by François Hollande recording France’s withdrawal from Syria and Iraq. Finally, the assault of the BRI, which “surprised” them according to the hostages, will put an end to these demands. Successively, the witnesses praised the action of the police. “The only reason why I am in front of you today is that this Friday the 13th the BRI saved my life”, concludes Grégory.