The Huawei Watch GT 2 connected watch at an unprecedented price

If you are looking for a sports connected watch at the best value for money, it will be difficult to find a more attractive offer than the one currently offered by Amazon on the Huawei Watch GT 2.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is a connected watch widely recognized as being versatile, stylish and efficient. With its immense 2 weeks autonomy, there are few models with such an attractive price-performance ratio. Imagine when the base price is broken. This is the case until October 24.

Launched at € 229.99 then marketed for a long time at around € 120, Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm 2 drops to € 98.79 on Amazon. A nice reduction but not yet exceptional. What is special here is the addition of a Huawei ODR (acronym for Redemption Offer). By completing a short

online form

, the brand will reimburse you 30 euros on your purchase, which brings the watch back to € 68.79. To our knowledge, this is a historically low price.

One of the best sports smartwatches

Let’s take a quick tour of the features:

Screen OLED 1.39 inches with Always On;

1.39 inches with Always On; 4 GB memory;

Huge battery from 455 mAh;

from 455 mAh; Accelerometer / Altimeter / Gyroscope / Compass …

Heart rate sensor / Pressure sensor / Ambient light sensor;

Sleep / stress analysis;

Water resistant up to 50 meters;

Bluetooth 5.0 / GPS / Calls and SMS directly on the watch.

With these few words and a few figures, you have understood it: this is a very good connected watch, especially for its price. The various independent tests carried out on this product are unanimous: the main competitors of the Huawei Watch GT 2 are on average twice as expensive.

If you are athletic or athletic, the Huawei Health application coupled with the many sensors of the watch will meet almost all of your requests. Of course, this is not the perfect connected watch, it is always possible to go more upscale. That being said, the Huawei Watch GT 2 is lacking for almost nothing.

Buy the Huawei Watch GT 2 at 68 € on Amazon