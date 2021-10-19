The individual house, “ecological nonsense”? Emmanuelle Wargon returns to her controversial remarks

The single-family house, a “dead end” and “ecological nonsense”? After his controversial remarks last Thursday, Housing Minister Emmanuelle Wargon returned to her statements on Monday on RTL and BFMTV.

Thursday in a speech, the minister had declared that the individual houses, “this dream built for the French in the 70s”, “this model of urbanization which depends on the car to connect them”, are “ecological nonsense , Economic and Social “. “The model of the pavilion with garden is not sustainable and leads us to a dead end”, according to comments reported by several media.

At the microphone of RTL on Monday, the minister wanted to support the model of the single-family house, while setting aside “the subdivision very far from everything, poorly connected to the city center, without any service”, “a model behind us “, according to her.



Invest in rural town centers

“We have to imagine the accessible model of tomorrow, which can always be based on a district with houses but in which we also manage to provide services. (…) We have alternative models, we just have to rethink it all together. (…) The single-family home always has a future, it makes sense, ”she continued.

“The single-family house is the dream of the French, and I understand it,” she also told BFMTV, campaigning in particular for the renovation of town-center houses in the countryside. “If we patch them up, we can have a good quality of life in a village center, without being in the process of exploiting agricultural or natural land. “