the journalist Hervé Gattegno removed from the direction of “Paris Match” and “Journal du dimanche”

No official reason has yet been given to explain this departure. His replacement will be announced “in the next few days”.

Six months before the presidential election, Paris Match and Sunday Newspaper change their mind. Journalist Hervé Gattegno has in fact been dismissed from the management of these two emblematic press titles of the Lagardère group. In a press release published on Tuesday, October 19, which does not mention the official reasons for this departure, Arnaud Lagardère and Constance Benqué, president of Lagardère News, thank Hervé Gattegno for “his unfailing commitment, his professionalism and his energy” since 5 years. “The new editorial management will be announced in the coming days”, simply writes the Lagardère group.





Vivendi, owned by Vincent Bolloré, has been Lagardère’s largest shareholder since 2020. And the group announced in September that it wanted to launch a takeover bid to take the total capital. Many fear that the influence of Vincent Bolloré will extend to all the editorial staff of the group. In a press release, the drafting of Sunday newspaper thus expressed “his deep concern”. “In a context of the sudden takeover of Europe 1 and its merger with CNews, we will remain vigilant as to the appointment of the new director or the new director of the ‘Journal du dimanche’, and any repercussions on the editorial slant”, she writes.