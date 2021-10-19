the leaders united against the port investigation, to maintain impunity

Despite its deep differences, the Lebanese political class seems at least united on one point: to obstruct the judicial inquiry into the deadly explosion at the port of Beirut, the conclusions of which could threaten its survival, analysts say. Lebanese leaders have opposed an international investigation into the August 4, 2020 explosion that left more than 210 dead and devastated entire neighborhoods of the capital. The first judge in charge of the local investigation was dismissed in February after indicting senior officials, and magistrate Tareq Bitar has been under pressure and threats since replacing him.

Politicians are trying by all means to hinder the work of Judge Bitar, refusing to appear, increasing the number of complaints before the courts against him, or calling for his replacement. “The ruling class is united in their desire to see the investigation abandoned, and they will do all they can to make it fail.», Estimates Lina Khatib, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at the Chatham House think tank.

“ Go until the end “

For the London-based analyst, “hope of holding those responsible for the explosion to account weakens due to various means employed by the ruling class to stop the investigation“, of which “recourse to violence“. Spearheading the campaign against Judge Bitar, the powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah accused him of politicizing the investigation and called for his replacement by a magistrate “honest“. The case has sparked the most serious crisis for the government of Najib Mikati, formed in September after a 13-month political stalemate and which had to suspend its meetings last week after Hezbollah’s demand for fear of an implosion by the government. cabinet. For Nadim Houry, director of the Arab Reform Initiative, the entire ruling class feels threatened by what he calls “essential struggle (…) for the rule of law“.

“Part of society decided to go all the way and demand the truth“, But she faces”a political class that is ready to resort to threats, violence, even a new civil war to prevent this search for the truth from succeeding», He believes. The huge blast at the port was triggered by a fire in a warehouse that housed tons of stored ammonium nitrate “without precautionary measures“, By the admission of the authorities who are accused of”criminal negligence“. The families of the victims see in Judge Bitar the only hope for justice in Lebanon where impunity has long been the rule.

After the civil war (1975-1990), the country proclaimed an amnesty law benefiting warlords, many of whom became political leaders. “It is at the very idea that one of them could be held responsible that they resist“, Said Nadim Houry, speaking of these leaders.

“ Impunity regime “

If the investigation is successful, it will be “a previous“Which will end the”impunity regimeBy virtue of which each party in power turns a blind eye to the abuses of the others. Last week, Hezbollah marched its supporters and those of its ally, the Amal movement, in the heart of Beirut to demand the replacement of the judge. These demonstrators suddenly came under fire, triggering violence that left seven dead, mostly members of the two Shiite formations. Hezbollah and Amal have accused Lebanese Forces (FL) snipers of targeting their supporters, which the Christian party denies.

“Hezbollah increasingly acts as the regime’s praetorian guard», Considers Nadim Houry. “Today we are at a turning point: for the first time in the history of Lebanon, a judge is suing senior officials», Explains Nizar Saghié, director of the NGO Legal Agenda. “The political class has been used for decades to impunity and to control justice, which is why it is afraid and launches this virulent attack against Judge BitarHe adds. And by resorting to threats or stirring up the specter of a new civil war, she “also wants to convince the Lebanese that the price of justice is too high», Estimates Lina Khatib.