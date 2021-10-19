the lines of PSG and Real Madrid (Mbappé and Messi established with… Draxler)

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the complete list of Parisians

As expected, Neymar is not here tonight for the shock against RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes, as is Mauro Icardi. Suddenly, the Parisian coach, Mauricio Pochettino, lines up a 4-3-3 with Kylian Mbappé in tip, Lionel Messi in the left lane and… Julian Draxler on the right! Keylor Navas starts in goal.

PSG: Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Herrera, Gueye, Verratti – Messi, Mbappé, Draxler.

RBL: Gulácsi – Klostermann, Simakan, Orban, Angeliño – Mukiele, Laimer, Adams, Haidara – Nkunku – André Silva.

For their part, Real Madrid absolutely must recover this evening against Shakhtar Donetsk, three weeks after their surprising home defeat against Tiraspol.

Donetsk: Trubin – Dodô, Marlon, Kryvtsov, Ismaily – Maycon, Patrick – Tetê, Pedrinho, Solomon – Fernando.

Real: Courtois – Vázquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy – Casemiro, Kroos, Modric – Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius.